You can borrow musical instruments free from the library

27 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

An Upbeat Offering from Cork County Council

In addition to bringing a world of books to your door, Cork County Council is now branching out to bring music to your ears as well if you’re cocooning at home. The Council has now added musical instrument loans to its housebound home delivery service as part of Cork County Council’s COVID19 Community Support Programme.

If you’ve often thought you would love to learn to play a musical instrument but just never had the opportunity, well this is your chance. If you learned a little violin back in your school days now might be good to revisit the old music sheets. If you’re cocooning at home and find yourself with time on your hands this may be the perfect opportunity to try something entirely new. You might even want to set up a Zoom ukulele group!

Cork County Council’s free musical instrument loan scheme ‘A Sound Initiative’ has a selection of musical instruments available to borrow and which can be delivered safely to your home via the Council’s housebound library service. Instruments include violins, keyboards, guitars, banjos and ukuleles. For public health reasons wind instruments are not included.

Cork County Council Chief Executive Tim Lucey noted how Council staff have adapted and offered innovative solutions to the current service restrictions,

“Cork County Council staff have strived to adapt our service delivery to ensure people can still avail of a huge range of services, such as working quickly to identify a safe system to deliver books and now musical instruments to our more vulnerable citizens at this time. Our libraries have an integral role in Cork County Council’s Community Support Programme, acting as community hubs for the provision of supports to those who contact our Community Call Helpline. Now even more than before libraries are at the heart of our community. I would appeal to anyone who needs support to contact our helpline. We are only a phone call away and ready to help.”

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Ian Doyle, welcomed the news saying,

“This is a great initiative. Learning to play a musical instrument has so many proven benefits. It stimulates the brain, improving your memory and relieves stress. It has even been shown to lower heart rate and blood pressure, so it’s good for your health and it is fun too. I know how hard cocooning can be on people so it’s important that we look after our mental and physical health more than ever. It’s great to see the library offering such vital services to the community at this time.”

Cork County Council’s Housebound Delivery service is now available across the county to serve those who are cocooning and isolating throughout the duration of this pandemic. If you, or anyone you know, needs help accessing collection or delivery of food, essential household items, fuel, medication or simply needs some non-emergency/non-medical advice or support, please contact Cork County Council’s Covid 19 Community Call Helpline on the dedicated and confidential FREE Number 1800 805 819 everyday from 8.00am to 8.00pm or call +353 21 4285517 from outside of Ireland to seek assistance for a relative or friend. You can also text 085 8709010, email covidsupport@corkcoco.ie or visit www.corkcoco.ie for more information.

