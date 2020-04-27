PROPERTY: Georgian Mansion for sale – €850,000 Lotaville House, Burke’s Hill, Tivoli

27 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

What: Lotaville House, Tivoli, Cork City Suburbs, T23 E4X7

Property Description

Dating from 1800-1820 this is an historic Cork residence which is close to the City, yet off the beaten track. The current appearance of being painted white reminds me of Faulty Towers at first. Incidentally, that TV building was demolished in 2016, but you can still enjoy the TV series on Netflix.

In relation to Lotaville House the Estate agent’s say it is a “Superior, six-bedroom Georgian Residence on three floors, overlooking the River Lee, and on c. 1.6 acres of private, mature grounds. Also including a two-bedroom Gate Lodge, one-bedroom Mews Flat, tarmacadamed Tennis Court & tarmacadamed avenue.”

Meanwhile BuildingsOfIreland.ie say it is “One of the large houses developed in the Tivoli area associated with the Lota demesnes, Lotaville retains much of its historic character, in particular the timber sash windows remaining in all elevations. The uninterrupted bays of the south elevation are typical of houses in this location which often have their main entrances to the end or rear elevations in order to take advantage of their south-facing aspects. The influence of the Gothic Revival can be seen in the extension to the north-east corner, illustrating a Victorian taste for the picturesque, and was considered an appropriate style for the villas of this area located outside the city centre.”

ACCOMMODATION Sq. Ft. 7,500 sq. ft. Limestone steps up, with iron Balustrade, to wooden Hall door with fanlight over and glazed side panels.

Wrought iron railing surround the house. Ground Floor

Outer Hallway 8’0 x 18’0

Carpeted.

Middle Hallway 10’0 x 12’0

Carpeted. Staircase to First Floor and Basement. WC off.

Reception Room 1 19’0 x 18’0

Carpeted. White, Adam-style, marble fireplace with brass surround. Ornate plaster work. Ceiling roses. Interconnecting sliding doors to:

Reception Room 2 20’0 x 17’6

Carpeted. White, Adam-style, marble fireplace with brass surround. Ornate plaster work. Ceiling roses. Service hatch.

Inner Hallway 14’3 x 6’9

Carpeted.

Kitchen 7’9 x 23’0

Lino floor. French doors out to Patio. Fully fitted. Service hatch. Double door out.

Reception Room 3 28’0 x 18’0

Carpeted. Marble, Adam-style fireplace with brass surround. Ornate plaster work. Ceiling roses.

Breakfast Room/Study 14’0 x 10’0

Carpeted. Small Bay window.

Utility Room/Pantry 12’6 x 9’6

Lino floor. First Floor

Staircase

Carpeted. Wooden Balustrade.

Landing

Carpeted. Hot Press off.

Bedroom 1 10’0 x 11’3

Carpeted. Basin.

Bedroom 2 17’6 x 11’2

Carpeted. Built-in unit.

Bedroom 3 14’0 x 16’0

Carpeted. Built-in unit.

Bedroom 4 11’6 x 13’0

Carpeted. Built-in unit.

Bathroom

Toilet and wash hand basin.

Master Bedroom 21’0 x 18’6

Carpeted. Built-ins.

Dressing Room 10’0 x 8’3

Arched window with coloured glazing. Door to Turret.

En-suite

Toilet, wash hand basin, bath and shower.

Bedroom 6 14’3 x 7’3

Carpeted. Built-in unit.

En-suite

Toilet, wash hand basin and bath. Basement

Downstairs Entrance Hall

Carpeted. Half-glazed doorway from outside.

O.F.C.H. Room 15’0 x 16’0

Concrete Floor.

Billiard Room 26’0 x 12’0

Carpeted. Upholstered wall seating. Wood panelled. Double glazed doors to:

Tanning Room 16’3 x 5’3

Panelled.

Service Room 8’0 x 9’6

Wooden floor.

Sauna Ante Room 9’0 x 9’0

Rubber floor. Sauna, shower, toilet and wash hand basin.

Cellar Store 19’0 x 8’0

Stone floor.

Reading Room 11’8 x 8’0

Carpeted. Panelled. Wall seating and built-in desks.

Sitting Room 13’6 x 13’3

Carpeted. Panelled. GATE LODGE Comprising two Bedrooms, Living Room, small Kitchen and Bathroom (with toilet, wash hand basin and bath). Oil Fired Central Heating. MEWS Comprising a large Living Room (plastered and panelled) with Kitchen/Breakfast area, one Bedroom and Bathroom (with toilet, wash hand basin and shower). OUTSIDE Tennis Court.

Greenhouse.

Substantial Parking. GENERAL The windows at Ground and First Floor levels are all wooden sash with intact shutters. A portion of the main house is double-glazed. There are double iron gates at the entrance.

The property is conveniently located 10 minutes from Cork City and just 15 minutes from Cork International Airport. BER Rating: EXEMPT

For more information see the Estate Agents’s listing

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

