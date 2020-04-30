New service tells citizens where nearest Civic Amenity site is, along with Library and Council information

30 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has added a new feature to their existing online customer service portal YourCouncil.ie.

This latest facility, ‘Your Local Services’, gives Cork County citizens a comprehensive list of locally available Council services and contact details, including information on the nearest civic amenity site, fire station, local engineering office and library, with contact details and more.

The ‘Your Local Services’ is the most recent feature to be added to over 120 services available on the YourCouncil.ie portal and was developed by Cork County Council’s in house Service Design Team in response to the increased demand for online service offerings since the emergence of Covid 19. Since the beginning of March, the YourCouncil.ie service has seen over 800 new registrations and almost 170,000 page views, at a time where accessibility and online services have become an increasingly vital part of everyday life.

Chief Executive Tim Lucey welcomed the new addition noting,

“This service provides a one-stop-shop for relevant contact information for all of Cork County’s residents, putting them in touch with the right people swiftly and efficiently. Cork County Council continues to be available to the people of Cork, and this latest innovation makes it more convenient than ever for residents to quickly find what they’re looking for and engage with us to address their needs”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle added

“With the largest area of any Local Authority and the second largest population, the new ‘Your Local Services’ portal is a perfect addition to Cork County Council’s services. The greatest strength of Local Government is the fact that it’s local. Now users of Council services throughout the County can access these services at the centre of their communities from home, with the click of a button.”

Cork County Council online customer service portal is available at www.YourCouncil.ie

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

