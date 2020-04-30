Aldi supports Irish flower supplier ‘Little Bridge Flowers’ of #Doneraile, Co Cork

30 April 2020

Aldi supports Irish flower supplier – Little Bridge Flowers – Doneraile, Co. Cork

Irish Grown Spring Bedding €3.99/20 pack, plus blooming fantastic Irish garden plants, on sale 30th April!

Many Irish flower suppliers across the country are feeling the pinch with DIY and garden centres temporarily closed, but Aldi is eager to support small Irish suppliers, particularly in these uncertain times. Little Bridge Flowers (Spring Nurseries), a small rural family business situated in Doneraile, Co. Cork is one such business, and they are supplying Irish Grown Spring Bedding €3.99/20pk to Aldi stores nationwide now.

Sean Barrett, Sales Manager of Little Bridge Spring Nurseries said: “This opportunity during these unprecedented times is a lifeline for our business, helping us to remain open and operational.”

As well as the spring bedding, there is no time like the present to add some instant summer colour to your garden, balcony or outside area. With Aldi’s great range of potting and bedding plants, grown in association with Bord Bia quality assured nurseries, going on sale in 142 Aldi stores nationwide on Thursday, 30th of April, you’ll have no excuse not to.

These items and more on sale 142 Aldi stores nationwide. Pick up a little pot of colour the next time you’re in store doing your weekly essential shop!

