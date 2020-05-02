COVID19 dashboard: shows up-to-date number of COVID19 cases and deaths in Ireland

2 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

If you follow the news in Ireland you will know that every day there’s a press conference where Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health, provides updates on the COVID19 situation.

This daily briefing was must-watch TV for many people during the early days of the crisis, as the numbers increased each day, and there was much uncertainty about how the situation would develop, but as we fast forward a few weeks we now live in the new normal, and it can be hard to find the time to watch the broadcast each day, an added difficulty is that the time of day varies.

Fortunately, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre operate a dashboard, which features maps and charts which summarise the current COVID19 data for Ireland, along with comparisons from around the world

How to access the Ireland COVID19 dashboard?

