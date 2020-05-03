CORK BUSINESS: Comedian Norma Sheahan will be guest speaker for Network Ireland Cork webinar

3 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland Cork is a not-for-profit organisation for women in business and the arts

Actress and comedian Norma Sheahan will be guest speaker for a special Network Ireland Cork live webinar next week. Margheritas & Mayhem on Wednesday, 6 May from 8pm-9pm will see the Cork native, who has starred in comedy shows Bridget & Eamon, Moone Boy and Damo & Ivor, humorously reveal how her life has changed as a result of COVID-19. The webinar will also feature a cocktail masterclass from Mags O’Connor of the Cornstore Restaurant, with the evening to finish with music from singer Fiona Kennedy. Registration is free at https://networkcork-webinar.eventbrite.ie for members and €15 for non-members. The event will raise funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House, with a percentage of the proceeds of non-member ticket sales going to the charity. Attendees are also being asked to make a donation.

Speaking ahead of the webinar, Norma Sheahan said:

“Despite our lives being straight-jacketed, we are still feeling swamped. Should we do homework or housework? Am I fit or am I fat? Flatten the curve, flatten my own curves! Reduce the kids’ screen time but they must Zoom all day long. I even allowed them to buy two guinea pigs yesterday. If we don’t laugh, we will cry, so I am delighted to be asked by Network Ireland Cork to speak at their next webinar and provide some survival skills during these strange times.”

Norma was touring her sellout stand-up show Heal your Hole with Norma Sheahan when the national lockdown began. She added:

“As an artist I’m always adapting and reinventing myself to survive, but Covid has taken this to the next level. For example, I just filmed a short play for the Abbey Theatre in my bathroom, and I am recording podcasts from the boot of my car and putting them on Apple and Spotify.

“The title of my show was actually inspired by Donncha O’Callaghan, who was my coach on Celebrity Ireland’s Fittest Family last year. In the very first challenge, I jumped off a container and smashed my coccyx. Donncha roared, ‘Get up off your hole and get on with it!’, and I did. We went on to win €10,000 for Cork ARC Cancer Support House. So even when you’re in the gutter, you can get on with it.”

Facilitator for the event on 6 May will be PR & Marketing Manager at Triskel Arts Centre, Gillian Hennessy.

Network Ireland Cork’s president, Marguerite O’Sullivan added:

“We set up the webinar series to help business owners, leaders and employees across Cork to navigate through these uncertain times. We want to lift the spirits of our members, with humour being a great way to lessen stress. We are so thrilled to welcome Norma and show how the power of comedy can bring us together to support one another and the amazing charity that is Cork ARC Cancer Support House.”

To make a €4 donation to Cork ARC Cancer Support House text GIFT to 50300. Text costs €4. Cork ARC Cancer Support House will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service provider is LikeCharity/ Helpline is 076 6805278. For more information see www.networkireland.ie/cork.

