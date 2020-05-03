Bank Holiday weekend appeal from Cork Hospitals

3 May 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

This May bank holiday weekend, management at South / South West Hospital Group are appealing to members of the public to continue to follow the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines relating to social distancing and hand hygiene, to ensure that they do not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus. S/SWHG are urging members of the public to stay at home and not make any unnecessary journeys.

Management and staff in fourteen (14) hospitals in Counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and South Tipperary are asking the public to continue to respond in the same positive and helpful manner as they have done since the Government introduced the current round of restrictions. Management at the hospitals acknowledge that staying at home and staying isolated even under the slightly adjusted measures announced by Government today can be difficult, particularly over a long period and especially over long weekends. Nevertheless, hospitals want to remind people again that they can save lives by staying at home and following Government and Public Health guidelines.

However, if people are feeling unwell, the S/SWHG is encouraging people to contact their GP or go to the Emergency Department if they require urgent treatment. Hospitals in the S/SWHG have separate pathways in place for Covid-19 patients and those needing other care.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South / South West Hospital Group said:

“The positive response to date to the Government restrictions has ensured that we have avoided the surge of patients presenting at hospitals with Covid- 19 symptoms, for which we are extremely grateful. This bank holiday weekend, we are urging members of the public to continue to abide by the guidelines regarding Covid-19. The best way to minimise the risk of COVID-19 is to simply stay at home this long weekend. Across the S/SWHG, hospital staff are working tirelessly to fight this virus to provide safe, high-quality care to patients.

He continued:

“The S/SWHG is very proud of our dedicated staff and how they have responded to this challenge. The perseverance which staff across the Group have shown and their on-going commitment to providing the best possible care is greatly appreciated. Not adhering to the national guidelines will inevitably place extra pressure on the hospital system, which unfortunately could seriously impact you, your family, your neighbours or your friends. Please think before you act and ask yourself, is this journey really necessary, am I keeping the appropriate distance, following cough etiquette and washing my hands. We all have a part to play in combating this virus, if we work together and follow the advice, we will get through this challenge. People should be aware that our hospitals remain open for people who are unwell and need treatment. The emergency departments across the SSWHG have a number of measures in place, patients presenting will be placed on the Covid pathway or the non-Covid pathway. So people should be assured and know that they would receive the care and treatment they need.”

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

