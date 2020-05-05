COMPETITION: Win one of 250 vouchers for ‘Airtastic’ Entertainment in Little Island, Cork

5 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

‘Airtastic’ in Little Island has a 12 lane bowling alley, indoor 18 hole mini-golf course, amusement arcades, and more. Unfortunately, it’s currently closed during the COVID19 lockdown, but it’s planning a grand reopening and is running a competition to win vouchers

When we last mentioned Airtastic in October 2019 it was winter, and the fact that they offered a range of Entertainment indoors was a feature, because in Ireland it certainly rains. Fast forward a few months, and suddenly being indoors has become somewhat incompatible with COVID19 social distancing restrictions, but times will improve for indoor businesses.

Airtastic Entertainment Centre Cork has been considering how to bring customers back once it opens. To achieve this they are giving away 250 gift vouchers worth a total €5,000 to HSE and essential services providers staff as a token of their appreciation for all their hard work.

Sharyn Ingrey, Airtastic Area Manager said

“We can only imagine how hard it is for everyone on the front line, whether in hospitals, supermarkets, factories, garda stations to name but a few, to carry on to keep us all going, when they’re putting themselves at risk for us. We are so grateful at Airtastic that we’d like to show our support for all the amazing Key Workers doing such a great job. When normality returns, we hope that we can give some of the people who have helped us all a treat and the chance to spend some valuable quality time with their loved ones that I’m sure they’re missing right now.”

How to enter competition

