CORK CRIME: Burglary in cul-de-sac lane in Blackrock

5 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí in Blackrock, Cork are appealing to the public for information in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in the little-known Bull’s Lane (a cul-de-sac off the Blackrock Road), Cork.

It happened between 8pm on Friday 1st May 2020 and 6.30am on Saturday, 2nd May 2020, when two individuals forced entry to a house. A man, aged in his 70s, received minor injuries during the course of the incident. A sum of cash was taken and some personal belongings.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may information in relation to this incident to make contact. They are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have dashcam footage to contact them. Anyone with any information should Blackrock Garda Station on 021 453 6690, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Investigations are continuing.



Bull’s Lane is a cul-de-sac, which is bordered to the East by the grounds of Ashton Comprehensive School

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

