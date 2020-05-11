Show me a 5 kilometre map from here #COVID19 #Exercise

11 May 2020

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The COVID19 ecercise zone of 5km or 3.107 miles covers s lot of ground, unless you live near the sea!

Since Tuesday 5th May people in Ireland have been able to exercise within 5km from their homes. This marked an expansion from the previous 2km which applied for all of April.

There was confusion over whether or both these distances measured as a radius, or by road. The accepted norm is that it refers to a radius, and this is better because it gives a greater distance from your home. You now have no excuse not to do a ‘couch to 5km’!

To see a 5km radius (drawn as a red circle) from your current location visit 5kmfromhome.com

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

