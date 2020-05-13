‘Africa Day 2020’ Cancelled due to COVID19

13 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and commitment to public health and safety, Africa Day Cork 2020 has been postponed.

Last year over 4,000 people attended Cork City’s Africa Day events which included a fashion show, film screenings and a family fun day in Fitzgerald’s Park.

This year would have marked Cork’s 8th year celebrating Africa Day which falls annually on the 25th of May and is the official day of the African Union and marks African unity. The programme of Africa Day events in Ireland is coordinated and supported by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The Africa Day celebrations are held throughout the country and aim to highlight the scope and benefits of Ireland’s engagement with Africa and increase public awareness of Irish Aid’s development programme throughout Africa.

Following the announcement of the postponement of Africa Day Cork 2020, the Cork City Africa Day Organising committee said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have had to postpone this year’s celebrations. We would like to thank our volunteers, performers, vendors and all who have helped with our past celebrations and we look forward to working with you in the future. Rest assured we are exploring ways to commemorate Africa Day, including organising a highly interactive virtual experience in order to bring our community together”.

Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan said: “I would like to thank our Africa Day Organising Committee, who work diligently throughout the year to ensure that Cork City’s Africa Day is a vibrant and inclusive celebration. Although this year’s celebration has been postponed for public safety, it is encouraging to see that extraordinary efforts are being made to hold the celebration online. During this strange time let us use social media to share in these experiences, connect with and support those we love and care about”.

Information of any developments will be shared across social media platforms (including on the Africa Day Cork Facebook page: @africadaycorkcity).

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

