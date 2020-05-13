Attn Cork Busiesses: Here is how to access the Enterprise Ireland Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme

13 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Up to €40,000 in online growth supports available to each successful business

As Cork-based retail businesses continue to adapt to the Covid-19 crisis, they are being urged to apply for Enterprise Ireland’s Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, ahead of its closing date on Wednesday 27th May. The purpose of the fund is to support Irish-owned retailers to improve their digital presence and grow their online transactions, both locally and internationally.

Grant applications are open to all Irish-owned enterprises with an existing online presence, such as a website or social media channel, and that count 10 or more employees on or before 29 February 2020. Successful applicants will work with an external provider of their choosing and be awarded funding to support a maximum of 80% of a €10,000 to €40,000 project.

One such external provider is Core Optimisation, an award-winning Google Premier Partner digital marketing agency that counts some of Ireland’s most-recognisable retail businesses as clients such as Meaghers Pharmacy and Compu b. It has supported retail businesses to apply for similar growth-focused grants in the past and is offering eligible businesses a free consultation to better understand how the grant may support them and how to apply.

Core Optimisation is calling on Cork-based businesses who have not invested in their online offering to seriously consider this opportunity from Enterprise Ireland and start to effectively compete amid the current crisis and beyond.

Caroline Dunlea, co-founder of Core Optimisation, said: “The pandemic has already taught us that the most-resilient businesses have a strong online offering, but we also know that some Irish businesses have been historically slow to develop their online, particularly their e-commerce, with Irish consumers relying heavily on international brands when it comes to online shopping.

“Enterprise Ireland’s Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme is an excellent response to the current challenge and a much-needed opportunity for indigenous businesses to examine and grow their online presence and performance. The beauty of online is that it can, almost overnight, change the outlook of many retail businesses by broadening its target market both here in Ireland and in many cases further afield.

“We’re urging eligible businesses to connect with us to understand how to use the Enterprise Ireland grant and how best to apply to protect their offering now and into the future. We can help businesses identify the areas they should be focusing on when applying for the grant.

“Our expert team have worked with hundreds of Irish businesses across various sectors, supporting them through various online tactics to build impactful and competitive online strategies that increase both visibility and performance, and in turn deliver profitability and growth.”

In addition to offering free consultations, Core Optimisation has designed ready-made, growth-focused packages for successful applicants. Example packages include:

· Know Your Competition Package

Supports businesses to get ahead of up to 10 category competitors locally and internationally through data-led intel such as market share analysis, keyword analysis and online channel analysis.

· Be Found Package

Supports businesses to identify new opportunities and improve market performance. Includes an SEO audit, SEO strategy and road-map and three months SEO implementation.

· Be Profitable Package

Supports businesses to increase their profitability by improving their customer conversion rate. Focuses on heat mapping, scroll mapping, funnel visualisation, audience development and A/B testing.

To get in touch with Core Optimisation about Enterprise Ireland’s Online Retail Scheme, visit coreoptimisation.com

