Cork Student Selected as one of United World College Ireland 2024 – 2026 Scholars

24 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork student Clíona Marshall, who attends St. Angela’s College, Cork, is among four exceptional Irish second-level students who have been awarded prestigious scholarships by United World Colleges (UWC) to attend a partner college in China. These scholarships will enable the students to pursue the esteemed International Baccalaureate (IB) programme from 2024 – 2026, immersing them in diverse communities and broadening their horizons.

Following a rigorous online and in-person selection process, four students were chosen for their passion for socio-economic change and strong academic performance. These recipients will now embark on a transformative journey to complete the two-year International Baccalaureate programme, designed to expand their global perspective and foster lifelong learning.

Raven Armstrong (16) from Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, will attend UWC Maastricht in the Netherlands; Rory McCormack (17) from Bohermeen, Co. Meath, will travel to UWC East Africa in Tanzania; Clíona Marshall (17) from Cork City will attend UWC Changshu in China; and James Connell (17) from Navan, Co. Meath, will study at UWC Red Cross in Norway.

This year, the UWC Ireland National Committee had the opportunity to fund an additional scholarship with thanks to the generosity of Dan and Linda Kiely, founders of VoxPro, and the Dare to Dream Programme, funded by American philanthropist, Shelby Davis.

A celebratory event took place in Charlotte Quay restaurant, owned by UWC alumnus Conor Bereen, to honour and celebrate the exceptional students selected for the 2024-2026 scholarship programme.

The students’ journey promises to inspire and shape them into future leaders poised to make meaningful contributions to society.

Aisling Hassell, Chair of UWC Ireland, spoke ahead of the event about the exciting expansion of the UWC scholarship programme: “We are delighted to see these four young students off on their UWC adventure. Thanks for the generous support from Dan and Linda Kiely and the Dare to Dream programme, we are able to provide even more opportunities this year. Our goal is to ensure that these transformative experiences are accessible to all students, regardless of their financial means.”

Commenting on the four scholars commencing their new academic journey, Secretary of UWC Ireland, Paul Hart said: “We wish Raven, Rory, Clíona, and James the best of luck as they embark on this exciting adventure to UWC campuses across the globe. We are thrilled to celebrate the achievement of the 2024 scholars with their families and recognise the hard work and ambition they have demonstrated in their applications. These four students are poised to become future leaders, making valuable contributions to society.”

To date, UWC Ireland has supported over 180 students through the UWC scholarship programme, fostering ambitious young minds at diverse international campuses. The ethos of UWC is to make education a force to unite people, nations, and cultures for a peaceful and sustainable future, with Irish graduates of the programme going on to hold senior positions in the Department of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations.

Applications for the 2025-27 programme will open in November. Eligible students aged 15 to 17 years old who have completed their Junior Certificates are encouraged to apply.

For more information about the 2025 United World College Scholarship programme and the application process, please visit UWC Ireland’s website or donate to a UWC school, national committee or specific initiatives (such as those in climate action or refugee education) contact fundraising@ie.uwc.org.