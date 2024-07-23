Fine Gael will run 2 candidates in Cork South-Central, following retirement of current TD Simon Coveney

23 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael select Cllrs Shane O’Callaghan and Una McCarthy to contest constituency in General Election

Councillors Shane O’Callaghan and Una McCarthy been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Cork South Central constituency at the next General Election.

The two Cork councillors were selected at tonight’s convention at the Cork International Airport Hotel which was chaired by Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

Fine Gael have now chosen 24 General Election candidates in 15 constituencies.

Councillor Shane O’Callaghan said he will be working across the constituency ahead of the General Election and will prioritise certain issues.

“We need to protect and support businesses and jobs in Cork.

“I will represent every business from the small coffee shop owner, suffering with VAT increases, to farmers, who have already made enormous sacrifices to reduce carbon emissions. They will have my full support.

“The cost of living, paying mortgages, paying rent and providing and caring for families are challenges everyone is facing. Accessing mental health and disability services are issues which I am extremely anxious to advocate for.

“I want to make Cork the best city and county for young people to grow up in.

“I want to champion law and order issues.

“This includes providing more resources for An Garda Síochána, more support for victims and much longer sentences for violent criminals and repeat offenders,” Cllr O’Callaghan said.

Councillor Una McCarthy from Carrigaline, said it was an honour to represent the party at the next General Election.

Ms McCarthy, who works as an Assistant Principal and secondary school teacher, successfully held her seat on Cork County Council last month after being co-opted onto the council last year.

“I have a lot to offer and I have learned that in life you have to take the opportunities that come your way.

“I believe from my life experiences that I can be a strong voice for our communities across Cork South Central.

“There are many challenges that I see as a mother, teacher and councillor. These include the cost of living, childcare and housing pressures and increased mental health issues on our young people.

“We need to have improved services across the board for all our children to ensure a fairer society and country.

“I have the passion, work ethic and commitment to live up to the investment made in me tonight,” Cllr McCarthy said.