23rd July, 2024

O’Sullivan welcomes the establishment of 67 new special classes in Cork

23 July 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fail Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan has welcomed the establishment of 67 new special classes in Cork. Every one of these special classes will have six pupils, one teacher and one special needs assistant.

File photo of Christopher O’Sullivan TD

Deputy O’Sullivan has welcomed confirmation from Minister for Education Norma Foley that budget funding has been used to provide 67 new special classes in Cork for the forthcoming 2024/2025 school year.
“I welcome the news that there are going to be 67 new special classes in Cork in September.  I want to thank all our local schools who are working so hard to make this happen in conjunction with the Department of Education and the National Council for Special Education. This is a sign of this government’s commitment to delivering an inclusive education for all our children,” the Deputy said.
In total, over 375 new special classes will be delivered in September for around 2,300 children with additional educational needs. Additional building work is being carried out in schools across the country to provide either new classrooms or refurbish existing classrooms for the new special classes.
Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: “The new special needs classes coming on stream will bring the overall number of special classes in our education system to more than 3,000 nationwide. This will provide places for over 20,000 students. I want to thank all those involved in delivering the new special classes, including the schools, the staff and the building firms.”
“We now have more than 40,000 professionals working in special education – over 21,000 special needs assistants and over 19,000 special education teachers. That is the highest number of SNAs and teachers ever working in the area of special education. We have also delivered 11 new special schools during our term in government so far.”
The Department of Education and the National Council for Special Education are actively engaging with school patrons and a small number of schools to finalise the arrangements necessary for the remainder of special classes to open for the coming school year in the areas where they are needed. The number of Special Educational Needs Organisers (SENOs) who help parents to find school places and health services for their children has increased from 73 to 120.
Minister Foley said: “I know that there are still challenges delivering school places for children with additional educational needs in their nearest school.  It is my absolute aspiration that it will, in time, come to a point where every child with additional educational needs will be able to attend their local school and that there will be no distance for them to travel. We are making progress in that respect, but there is more to be done.”

Cork list of the schools with new special classes from this September

County
SRN
School Name
Address 1
Address 2
Sch Type
Class Type
Teaching Posts
New Class
Cork
02114B
S N Baile Ui Ghiblin
Mitchelstown
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
07651G
St. Josephs Girls National School
Convent Road
Clonakilty
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
08972I
Castlelack N S
Castlelack
 Bandon
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
11262R
Druimne N S
Dromina
Charleville
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
12292I
Canovee Mixed N S
Carrigadrohid
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
13647B
Castlemartyr N S
Gortnahomnamore
Castlemartyr
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
13647B
Castlemartyr N S
Gortnahomnamore
Castlemartyr
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
13696O
St.Vincent’s Convent NS
St.Mary’s Road
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
14107U
Castletownroche N S
Castletownroche
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
15484J
Scoil Naisiunta an Chroi Naofa
Glounthaune
Cork
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
15594Q
Grange Fermoy N S
Fermoy
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
16128P
Bunscoil na Toirbhirte
Mitchelstown
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
16271U
Watergrasshill N S
Watergrasshill
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
16377N
St Mary’s NS
Orilia Terrace
Cobh
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
16681Q
Scoil Na Mbraithre
Bakers Road
Ballysallagh
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
16681Q
Scoil Na Mbraithre
Bakers Road
Ballysallagh
Primary
Multiple Disabilities
1
New
Cork
16940O
Dundar Mhuighe N S
Kinsale
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
17103E
St Marys Convent G
Carrigtwohill
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
17103E
St Marys Convent G
Carrigtwohill
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
17152R
Knockskeagh N.S.
Knockskeagh
Clonakilty
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
17505B
Brooklodge NS
Brooklodge
Glanmire
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
17790D
Curraghagalla N S
Kilworth
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
17921P
S N Moing Na Miol
Clashbee
 Mallow
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
18000W
Naomh Mhuire Carrigtwohill
Carrigtwohill
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
18000W
Naomh Mhuire Carrigtwohill
Carrigtwohill
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
18497K
Little Island NS
Castle View
Little Island
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
18563U
Scoil Naomh Brid
Eglantine House
 Douglas Road
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
18566D
Togher GNS
Togher
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
19833F
Gaelscoil Chorain
Sraid Na Tra
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
19851H
Gaelscoil De Hide
Mainistir Fhearmai
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
19882S
Scoil An Athair Tadhg O Murchu
Douglas
Cork
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20009G
Gaelscoil Dr M Ui Shuilleabhain
An  Sciobairin
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20024C
Bunscoil Mhuire
O’Brien’s Place
 Youghal
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20025E
Gaelscoil Droichead Na Banndan
Cloughmacsimon
Bandon
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20106E
Scoil Nioclais
Frankfield
 Grange
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20107G
Gaelscoil Mhainstir Na Corann
Ban Sheain
Mainistir na Corann
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20140E
Scoil Mhuire Fatima
North Monastery Road
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20239A
Gaelscoil Ui Drisceoil NS
Dunkettle
Glanmire
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20335T
Scoil Phádraig Naofa
Foxwood
Rochestown
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20388R
Bunscoil Chríost Rí
Evergreen Road
Turners Cross
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20442U
Carrigtwohill Community NS
c/o Carrigtwohill GAA club
West End
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
20559S
Scoil Naomh Pádraig
Mill Road
Kanturk
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
62050O
The Hamilton High School
Bandon
Co Cork
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62090D
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
Blarney
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62090D
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal
Blarney
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62130M
Colaiste An Chroi Naofa
Carraig na bhFear
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62170B
Sacred Heart Secondary School
Convent of Mercy
 Clonakilty
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62330U
Patrician Academy
Mallow
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62421A
Presentation Secondary School
Mitchelstown
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
20049S
Ringaskiddy Lower Harbour NS
Ringaskiddy
Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1
New
Cork
62560O
Colaiste Chriost Ri
Capwell Road
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62580U
Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh
Bishopstown
 Cork
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62621I
Nano Nagle
 Farranree
Cork
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62692I
Christ King Girls’ Secondary School
Half Moon Lane
South Douglas Road
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
62730N
St. Patrick’s College
Gardiner’s Hill
 Cork
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
70910L
Kinsale Campus, Cork College of FET
Kilbrogan
 Bandon
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
70960D
Coachford College
Coachford
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
70970G
Cobh Community College
Carrignafoy
 Cobh
Post Primary
Moderate General Learning Disability
1.5
New
Cork
70990M
Coláiste an Chraoibhin, Duntaheen Road
Fermoy
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
71050P
St. Colman’s Community College
Youghal Road
 Midleton
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
71123Q
Terence Mac Swiney Community College
Hollyhill
 Knocknaheeny
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
71124S
Colaiste Daibheid
 An t-Ardan Theas
Corcaigh
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
76064F
Glanmire Community College
Riverstown
Glanmire
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
76090G
Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí
Bantry
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
76333G
Carrigtwohill Community College
Station Road
Carrigtwohill
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
91391H
St. Peter’s Community School
Passage West
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
Cork
91513S
Pobalscoil na Trionoide
Youghal
Post Primary
Autism/Autistic Spectrum Disorders
1.5
New
