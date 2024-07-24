Works at new Macroom garda station gone to tender

24 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed confirmation that the tender process for work at the new Garda station in Macroom has begun.

The project involves the construction of a new Garda Divisional Headquarters in Macroom incorporating a two, three and four storey building around a secure courtyard on a green field site.

“I’m very pleased to receive confirmation that the construction works at the new Macroom divisional HQ Garda station has reached the tender process stage,” Deputy Moynihan said.

“This is a significant milestone for this project. The new purpose-built Garda station, which will be located beside the new fire station, will be much more suitable for meeting the needs of the locality.

“It has taken a considerable amount of work to reach this stage of the process. Local people have been calling for a better equipped station for the town for years. I have raised the matter in the Dáil on countless occasions so I’m particularly delighted that the project has now been put out for tender.

“It is expected that construction works will commence on site in before the end of the year.”

The Cork North West TD added: “Not only will it boost the Garda presence in the town and make our community safer, it assist gardai to better serve the needs of the community.”

The development consists of the following:

* A new 4,338 sqm Garda Divisional Headquarters building on a site of circa. 0.68 Hectares

* Two, three and four storey building with three standalone single-storey ancillary buildings

* The accommodation of the main building includes a public office, staff offices, conference facilities, staff support facilities, custody areas, plant and associated ancillary spaces

It will be delivered by the Office of Public Works.