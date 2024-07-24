TV Licence system to be retained, and have more technology to identify non-payers

24 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

If you were hoping that the RTE debacle would make the Government abolish the TV licence then we have bad news. Not only it is being retained, there are going to be be “new collection and compliance measures”, with technological improvements.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, TD, today (Wednesday 24 July) announced that Government has agreed multi-annual public funding for RTÉ which, through a combination of an improved TV licence system and Exchequer support, will ensure that RTÉ is supported to deliver on its Statement of Strategy.

Minister Martin said:

“Certainty of funding, and the ability to plan on a multi-annual basis for delivery of agreed strategies is key. What we have now agreed provides that certainty and security, which for RTÉ was never possible when relying solely on TV licence receipts for its public funding. For next year total public funding for RTÉ will be €225m through a combination of TV licence receipts and Exchequer support. This increased funding envelope will meet the needs of RTÉ’s new strategy.”

The TV licence will continue to collected by An Post; however, in order to ensure that the system can continue to deliver appropriate levels of public funding for public service media, a range of administrative, technical and legislative measures will be examined over the coming months to underpin and strengthen the system. This will include investment in a new database and data management system.

Minister Martin also said:

“Government has agreed to provide the necessary investment for An Post to develop more appropriate data and operational systems. On this basis, I have asked that the Technical Working Group, which Government previously set up to examine the reform of the TV licence, be re-convened to further examine the necessary changes and enhancements in light of this funding commitment.”

Minister Martin will bring an update to Government on this matter in the autumn. At the same time work will continue on the preparation of draft legislation which will reform the statutory basis for the governance of RTÉ, and assign the Comptroller and Auditor General as auditor of RTÉ.

In addition to considering the funding of RTÉ, Government also today agreed to the provision of increased funding for the Broadcasting and Media Funds, with a further €4m in Exchequer support delivering an increased allocation of €22.2m for the wider sector in 2025.

Speaking one week after two new funding schemes were launched by Coimisiún na Meán, Minister Martin added:

“Provision of high quality public service media content for the Irish public is not just the preserve of RTE and TG4. Independent broadcasters, commercial and community radio, as well as national, regional and local press, all have a role to play, and for this reason the Future of Media Commission had recommended a range of new funding schemes. I am pleased that in addition to the €6m available this year, an increased allocation will be made available next year to facilitate further roll-out of schemes by An Coimisiún.”