Carrigaline News

24 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Culture Night

The Carrigaline Culture Night organising committee will meet on this Thursday August 1st in the Lions Youth Centre at 7.30pm, all are welcome. This year Culture Night promises to be a spectacular event with displays and performances in a number of locations ongoing from 4.00pm to 11.00pm.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns continue to enhance the appearance of the town with new sculptures, murals, gardens and brighter painting of premises on the Main Street. Over the years quite a few sculptures have been located in and around the town, most notable is the Heron sculpture on the roundabout by the church while the Otter on the plinth by the bridge is well established. The Steam Train on the butt of the railway bridge on the Crosshaven Road depicts the era of the 1920s as does the train sculpture by the embankment on Bothar Guidel. The Pottery Sculpture which is being refurbished will be back on the Main Street near the old Pottery building shortly while the Mill Wheel is also a reminder of the Carrigaline milling industry. Their newest sculpture is of a heron flying over the Owenabue river by the bridge on Main Street. This will be installed next week, illuminated and launched on Culture Night Friday September 20th. The Butterfly Garden and other gardens will be further enhanced with September flowering plants. The Sail Garden is to be freshly landscaped. The Centenary Garden was weeded and trimmed last week and is looking well. While most housing estates are very well kept and litter free, litter continues to be a problem especially by people who eat take away food and leave the remnants and packing behind them.

The volunteers continue to meet and work on Saturday and Tuesday mornings at 9:30 am and on Wednesday evenings at 7 pm. New ideas and new members are always welcome.

Honda 50 Run

The annual Honda 50 Run takes place on Sunday August 18th taking off at the Carrigaline GAA out through Kinsale around to Timoleague, Courtmacsherry, Barryroe, Clonakilty, Bandon and home through Ballinhassig. All makes and models of bikes are welcome. Registration will take place on the morning at the Carrigaline GAA, P43 DA09 from 9.00am to 11.00am with the start time at 11.30am. Beverages will be served at the start and a BBQ and music at the finish. Entry €20 contact Dave Reynolds 089 6049 109.

Pipe Band

The Carrigaline Pipe Band put on a strong performance on Saturday, July 13th, when they led the Fancy Dress Parade at the Bandon Festival. It was great to see so many young members in the band. Their next engagements are on September 15th and 20th. Enquiries Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Carrigaline Lions Club

At a pleasant function at the start of the month outgoing Carrigaline Lions President for the last two years Damien Craven handed over the reins to Anita Curtin, who takes over a busy and expanding club. Anita is looking forward to a busy and productive time ahead and has the support and best wishes of all Lions who are supreme fundraisers for most worthy causes.

The Lions club hosted a barbeque and entertainment in the Stables Bar on Thursday 18th for the residents of the Lions houses in Woodview and Carraig Iseal.

The Carrigaline and District Lions Club cycle rally takes place on Saturday 28th September. This is their 33rd year organising the event, there was a break in 2020 /2021 due to COVID. This year the event is in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research, Marymount Hospice and the Lions Club Youth Centre.

Mobile Library

Due to the continued closure of the Carrigaline Library for improvement works the mobile library will be located outside Carrigaline Special School, the former Gaelscoil just beyond the Community School on the bypass, from 9.30am until 2.45pm on this Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st July.