IRISH IN OZ: Ballymaloe Relish to be distributed in Australia

In ‘stralia Vegemite is a national treasure, well now a well liked Irish product will hit the shelves and is expected to have the same cult following



Ballymaloe Foods has signed a deal with Australian retail giants Coles to start supplying its Ballymaloe Relish product to their stores. Ballymaloe Foods will start supplying 120 Coles Supermarkets across Australia in May.

From the 25th of May, Ballymaloe Relish will be available to purchase in 120 Coles stores across Australia. Coles is a national full-service supermarket retailer operating more than 800 supermarkets across Australia. Coles has over 100,000 employees and along with Woolworths, accounts for more than 80 percent of the Australian supermarket business.

Marketing Manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Gary Hanrahan said: “We are very excited to be supplying Coles in Australia. We hope we can bring a taste of home to the thousands of Irish people living in Australia. This unprecedented time has led us to take a step back and appreciate the things around us, like family, friends, nature and good food. Now is the time to cherish those food moments. From sausages to succulent chicken breasts, through to veggie burgers, Ballymaloe Relish is the perfect accompaniment to any BBQ.”

Ballymaloe Foods recorded sales of €6 million last year. Relish sales are up 10% in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019.

About Ballymaloe Foods:

Ballymaloe Foods was established by Yasmin Hyde 30 years ago. Yasmin’s mother, Myrtle established a country house hotel and restaurant at Ballymaloe in the 1960s and it was here she developed her now iconic Ballymaloe Relish recipe. Today Ballymaloe Foods is run by Yasmin’s daughter, Maxine.

The company has 33 staff and 14 products and exports into Germany, the Netherlands, and the US. Its products include relishes, mayonnaise, pasta sauces and dressings. They are based in Little Island, Cork

