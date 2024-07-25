Accessibility works now complete at Banteer Station

25 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Event held at the station to mark this important milestone

Representatives from Iarnród Éireann’s Disability Users Group, local elected representatives and members of the community from Banteer attended a special event at the Station today to mark the completion of accessibility works at the station.

Contractors, Jon’s Civil Engineering, working on behalf of Iarnród Éireann completed the work in just under 12 months.

The works included the provision of a new footbridge over the railway, featuring two 13 person lifts, remedial works to platform 2 and its complete resurfacing and upgrades to the toilets.

Funded by the National Transport Authority, the Accessibility programme is an integral element of Iarnrod Éireann’s ongoing investment programme is to continuously improve accessibility of its stations and services. Banteer is the latest new lift and passenger bridge on the network, and follows the opening of Little Island earlier this year. Up to 11 further stations will see construction or planning progress for new lifts in 2024.

The company’s Disability Users Group provides direct input from disability representative bodies and users of rail services in developing accessibility programmes and projects.

Speaking at the opening of the bridge, Programme Manager for Iarnród Éireann, Colin Grimes said: “The opening of this bridge at Banteer demonstrates our commitment to making the railway more accessible to all. This new infrastructure will provide ease of access for generations to come for customers from Banteer. We are also honoured to be joined by members of our Disability Users Group here today as there input is essential to ensuring that the upgrade works that I and my team undertake provide the best possible solution for persons with reduced