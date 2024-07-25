Significant EU funding for Port of Cork

25 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Seán Kelly, MEP for Ireland South and Leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament, has welcomed the recent allocation of €38.4 million in EU funding for the Port of Cork. This substantial investment, provided by the EU Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme, will facilitate the construction of two new quay berths at the Port’s deepwater site in Ringaskiddy.

“This EU funding is extremely significant for the Port of Cork and the entire region,” said Kelly. “The €38.4 million package will play a crucial role in enhancing the port’s infrastructure, allowing it to accommodate a larger volume of vessels and serve a broader range of international customers. This development is not just a boost for Cork, but for Ireland’s maritime trade as a whole.”

Kelly emphasised the importance of the Connecting Europe Facility in promoting growth and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investment. “The CEF programme is instrumental in driving economic growth and job creation. By investing in critical infrastructure like the Port of Cork, we are ensuring that Ireland remains at the forefront of international trade and logistics.”

Kelly also highlighted the broader implications of the investment for the region’s renewable energy ambitions. “The Port of Cork is very well positioned to become a hub for offshore renewable energy. By supporting the development of renewable energy infrastructure, this funding is an important step towards realizing a carbon free electricity system, which is an economic no brainer for Ireland,” he said.

Kelly called for continued investment to fully realize the port’s potential. “While this funding is a major milestone, there remains a substantial gap to complete these projects. We must seize this economic opportunity for Cork and for Ireland and that means ensuring there is enough finance available to bridge the gap. In this regard, the government should be first to knock on the door in my view.”

Donal Crowley, Interim CEO of the Port of Cork Company said “This funding granted by the Connecting Europe Facility marks a significant milestone towards realising our Masterplan 2050 ambitions and supporting the crucial development of Offshore Renewable Energy infrastructure. We are grateful for this investment which will play a crucial role in bolstering the Port of Cork’s infrastructure and operating capabilities to help meet the demands of an ever-evolving global shipping industry.”