Cork to host Europe’s Flagship Maritime Event for 2025

24 July 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork City has been selected to host the 2025 European Maritime Day – the EU’s flagship annual maritime event.

CORK CITY SELECTED TO HOST EUROPEAN MARITIME DAY 2025

Presented by the Government of Ireland, Cork City Council, and the European Commission, EMD 2025 will bring together Europe’s maritime community to network, discuss, and collaborate on maritime affairs and a sustainable blue economy.

Established in 2008, European Maritime Day (EMD) provides an opportunity to connect with strategic partners, make new contacts, showcase projects and achievements, and gain insights into evolving EU policies and funding. It also offers a platform to contribute to European Maritime Policy formulation.

The conference rotates among different EU countries annually. Cork City was set to host in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. After submitting a new bid in 2022, Cork secured the role of host city for 2025. The event will take place in Cork City Hall and nearby venues, expecting to attract up to 1,000 delegates from across Europe.

Ahead of Ireland’s presidency of the EU in 2026, it is great news that Ireland will host European Maritime Day, which will take place in the great city of Cork – in partnership with Cork City Council. Ireland is an island nation with a coastline of more than 7,400 kilometres. The sea is entwined with our trade, our history and our culture. It is fitting that Europe’s flagship annual maritime event is coming to us. Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan

The Conference comprises of:

Plenary Sessions – with high level EU officials on policy and initiatives

Workshops – include a wide range of topics from security, energy, innovation, technology and investment

Expo – an array of exhibitors showcasing the blue economy's innovation and investment potential from across Europe

Pitch Sessions – 45 mins each, shorter engaging presentations

Cork’s maritime heritage, culture and industry have always been core elements of the City’s identity and vibrancy. For centuries, the city’s Coat of Arm has celebrated Cork as being a ‘safe harbour for ships. Hosting European Maritime Day in 2025 provides international recognition and acknowledgment of Cork’s place in Europe as a maritime hub and builds on investment and collaboration with local, national, and European partners. The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Dan Boyle

Cork’s maritime history is rich and multifaceted

Cork Harbour has a history of early settlements and vibrant trading activity. During the early medieval period, Cork became a significant monastic centre, using the waterways for travel and trade. In the 9th and 10th centuries, Viking settlers established trading posts and small settlements around Cork Harbour. This contributed to the area’s development as a maritime hub. The Normans further fortified the area and established Cork as a key port for trade and defence.

It became a critical point of departure for ships involved in colonial trade to the Americas and the West Indies. The British Navy recognized the strategic importance of Cork Harbour, particularly during the Napoleonic Wars.

The 20th century saw shifts in the maritime economy, with traditional shipbuilding and fishing industries facing challenges. This led to diversification into other industrial and commercial activities.

Cork’s maritime history is a testament to its enduring importance as a hub of trade, defence, and cultural exchange. This has shaped the region’s identity and contributing to its economic and social development.

Today, the Port of Cork is one of Ireland’s most important commercial ports. It handles a wide range of cargo, including containers, oil, and bulk goods.