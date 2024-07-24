Inflation has made it too hard for ordinary people to access grant

24 July 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Property News

Michael Moynihan calls for an increase in grant limits and income thresholds under Housing Adaptation Grant scheme

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Michael Moynihan has called for an increase to both the grant limits and income thresholds under the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Scheme.

Deputy Moynihan said the grants were a lifeline for many families and individuals but that it was time the grant limits and income ceilings were increased to take account of the high cost of inflation as well as the increase in building materials and labour.

Currently under the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability Scheme there are three separate funding streams, the Housing Adaptation Grant for persons with a disability, the Housing Aid for Older People Grant and the Mobility Aid Grant.

Deputy Moynihan, who is chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Disability Matters said an increase of at least 20% should be made across the three types of grants available.

Commenting he said, “Like most public representatives I am regularly contacted by constituents who need to make adaptations to their home whether for themselves or a loved one and they do require some financial assistance in doing so.

“These grants provide a valuable lifeline. Many times they are the difference between a person staying independently in their own home for longer, or going into a retirement or convalescent home. They can make a home more comfortable or accessible through upgrades.

“A common refrain I hear is that while people are very happy to receive this additional financial assistance, the cost of building materials and labour has increased quite rapidly and the grants have not kept pace.

“I understand a review has been ongoing in relation to the grants and I believe it’s timely that it be finalised and published but most importantly that recommendations are implemented. While I await the outcome of the review, I would think that at the very least it should result in at least a 20% increase in the grants across the board.

“I believe the same should apply to the income thresholds which have not been reviewed since 2014 and certainly need to be updated to bring them in line with today’s equivalent,” he concluded.