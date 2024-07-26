Improved bus services between Mitchelstown and Mallow

26 July 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

TFI Local Link Cork is enhancing bus services between Mitchelstown and Mallow from Sunday 28th of July 2024.

This enhancement is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

Route 523 will now have five daily return services from Monday to Saturday and four daily return services on Sunday between Mitchelstown and Mallow.

The enhanced route will improve connectivity to Mallow Train Station, regional bus services and to villages such as Kildorrery, Shanballymore, Doneraile and Newtwopothouse. The early morning return service operating Monday to Saturday will allow commuters to access Mallow and Mitchelstown before 9am and will facilitate onward travel by train to Cork City.

Speaking ahead of the launch, David O’ Brien, TFI Local Link Cork General Manager said: “We are delighted to launch this enhanced service.

“It will encourage more people to travel to work, school, college or healthcare appointments using a frequent, reliable, sustainable mode of transport.”