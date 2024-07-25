15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
25th July, 2024

PROPERTY NEWS: The latest eviction figures for Cork highlight urgent need for ban on no-fault evictions – says TD

25 July 2024
By Mary Bermingham
The latest RTB eviction figures for Cork highlight the urgent need to reinstate the ban on no-fault evictions, according to Social Democrats Leader and TD for Cork South West Holly Cairns.

The report showed that 445 Notices of Termination were served in Cork during the second quarter of 2024. Accounting for 11% of the total number of 4,035 notices issues, and far above any other county save Dublin.

File photo of Holly Cairns TD

This brings the total number of notices of termination served since the eviction ban was lifted to 23,103.

Deputy Cairns said:

“Over half of these households in Cork are facing homelessness because their landlord wants to sell the property.

“This is simply not allowed in most European countries where if a landlord wants to sell your home, the only thing that changes is the bank account you pay rent into.

“The UK has now also committed to ending no-fault evictions – leaving us as one of the last outliers in Europe.

“It is not a radical position to state that people who pay their rent should not live in constant fear of homelessness.

“A basic sense of security should be the bare minimum for renters in Ireland.

“The Government must immediately and permanently reinstate the ban on no-fault evictions.”

