New website to promote Ballyhoura has been launched @BallyhouraDev @Ballyhoura

13 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Ballyhoura Country launched its new tourism website – VisitBallyhoura.com – on Thursday 7th May via Facebook Live Stream, and it was a very positive morning for the region and local tourism sector. The launch consisted of a presentation prepared by Jana Mannion, Ballyhoura Tourism Marketing Officer, highlighting key elements of the VisitBallyhoura.com website including video content and messages from some of the key people in the tourism industry and representatives of local tourism businesses.

Pól Ó Conghaile, Travel Editor for Irish Independent supported the launch with his video message: “We can’t travel now, but I do think this is a good time to launch websites and to keep destination front of mind. We can’t wait to get out, to explore, to meet in small groups, to reunite with family and friends, where we are reconnecting with nature and outdoors and I think destinations like Ballyhoura are absolutely prime to take advantage of when it is safe to travel again.”

Shauna Cunningham from Failte Ireland also expressed her support and good wishes: “We are delighted about the launch of VisitBallyhoura.com. It is a very ‘good news’ story for tourism, provides fantastic inspiration and lots of resources for anyone who is planning a trip to the region for when we can travel again.”

Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork virtually congratulated and wished “nothing but success to the new visitor experience website”. Majella O’Brien, Limerick Tourism Officer, invited visitors “to discover the magic of the Ballyhoura region and come to explore it in the very near future”.

Ireland Association of Adventure Tourism represented by Brendan Kenny high pointed “the fantastic facilities that are available”; and indicated that the “website will be a great resource not only for the adventure tourism providers but for tourism in general once we come out of the Covid-19 crisis”. Local businesses were represented by John Fitzgerald (Chairman of Ballyhoura Failte and Owner of The Kennedy Rooms, Bruff), Margaret Atalla (Deebert House Hotel, Kilmallock), Maurice Gilbert (Ballyhoura Apple Farm, Kilfinane), Myra Ryall (Townhouse Café & Interiors Doneraile) and Patrick Mulcahy (Balliwnwillin House Farm, Mitchelstown).

The Visit Ballyhoura website vision is to boost tourism for Ballyhoura region and work as a tool for all the local tourism businesses and tourism community groups. The new Ballyhoura website allows future visitors to virtually view and plan their holidays through high quality and engaging content. Down-to-earth, honest, fun, family-friendly and real are some of the attributes that come to mind when scrolling through the website. It is an online one-stop-shop with all the information about Ballyhoura tourism attractions, activity providers, trails, places to stay & eat and events & festivals that are happening in the region. The tone is friendly and dynamic, and it revolves around the visitor needs, ‘feelings’ and inspiration for a wonderful holiday in Ireland.

For tourism business interested in profiling on the Visit Ballyhoura website, contact Ballyhoura Tourism Marketing Officer via email on jmannion@ballyhoura.org

