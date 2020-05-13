How far can I exercise near my home?

13 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

How to calculate where you can exercise in Ireland during the COVID19 (ever decreasing) lockdown’?

Since Tuesday 5th May people in Ireland have been able to exercise within 5km from their homes. This marked an expansion from the previous 2km which applied for all of April.

There was confusion over whether or both these distances measured as a radius, or by road. The accepted norm is that it refers to a radius, and this is better because it gives a greater distance from your home.

To see a 5km radius (drawn as a red circle) from your home visit 5kmfromhome.com

