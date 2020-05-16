PROPERTY: It’s called the ‘White House’, has electric gates, a sauna, and room for a tennis court

16 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

With an asking price of €675,000 this is a detached 4 bedroom executive-style residence on approx 1.5 acres at: White House, Leemount, Carrigrohane, Cork. It’s situated on an elevated site with panoramic views. With scope for possible development of the side lawn – suitable, perhaps, for swimming pool or tennis court.

The modern house is located behind electric gates. The gate lodge is not included in the listing.

The address is White House’, Leemount, Lee Road, Carrigrohane, T23 PF66 and is one of many houses located behind the electric gates.

Accommodation

Entrance Hallway 13’8″ x 13’1″

Main corridor to Living Area. Closet underneath stairs. Lounge 24’0″ x 14’8″

Carpeted. Marble fireplace with solid mahogany surround and marble hearth insert. Built-in mahogany-style bookshelves and presses. Cornice to ceiling. Sitting Room 18’0″ x 13’8″

Carpeted. Most attractive marble fireplace with gas fire insert. Kitchen 23’0″ x 14’8″

Laminate flooring. Fully fitted kitchen with wall and floor presses, Stanley AGA Range Cooker and sink unit. Conservatory 14’8″ x 11’9″

(off Kitchen)

Laminate flooring. Double doors out. Utility 11’2″ x 11’9″

Laminate flooring. Double drain sink over presses. Oil Fired Central Heating unit. Internal vacuum system. Sauna/Jacuzzi Room

Walk-in Sauna and Jacuzzi and shower. Sliding door to outside. WC

Carpeted. Tiled. Toilet & wash hand basin. Landing

Carpeted. Mahogany staircase with wooden Balustrade. Walk-in Hot Press with dual immersion. Bedroom 1 16’1″ x 14’8″

Carpeted. Built-in wardrobe.

Dressing Room

Built-in wardrobe and dressing table with vanity mirror.

En-suite

Toilet, wash hand basin & electric shower. Bedroom 2 – 14’8″ x 14’8″

Carpeted. Built-in wardrobes.

Dressing Room

Built-in wardrobes.

En-suite

Toilet and wash hand basin. Bedroom 3 14’4″ x 11’5″

Carpeted. Built-in wardrobe and vanity sink unit with mirror. Bedroom 4 15’1″ x 13’8″

Carpeted. Built-in wardrobe and vanity dresser with mirror and sink unit. Bathroom 12’8″ x 8’9″

Carpeted. Toilet, wash hand basin and bath with shower over.

Outside

Garage 37’4″ x 13’5″

Beautiful gardens, c. 1.5 acres, with many different varieties of shrubs and plants. Also, fruit garden to the rear of the property.

How to arrange a viewing

Check out the Estate Agent’s listing.

