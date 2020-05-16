VIDEO: Experience #CorkCultureFromTheCouch

16 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Cork arts and cultural organisations come together, in their homes, to create a love letter to the city to remind people of all of the gems that can be found and what they can expect to enjoy when the COVID-19 restrictions are over.

In this beautiful poignant video entitled “#CorkCultureFromTheCouch”, Ciara O’Leary Fitzpatrick recites ‘The Banks of my own Lovely Lee’ over a series of stunning images of the cultural offering of the city.

The video features images and footage supplied by the venues and was also edited by Ciara O’Leary Fitzpatrick. Music is by Cork based singer-songwriter John Blek and Bite Design provided the ‘Love Cork’ graphic that is currently featured across business premises in the city.

Cultural Collaboration

The idea for the video was sparked from Zoom conversations within the Cork Arts & Culture Marketing Group. Formed in 2019, this group consists of marketing workers from Cork’s arts and cultural sector who meet regularly to share knowledge, insights and receive support and encouragement from peers working within the sector. The group could not possibly have foreseen the crisis of today, but the strength of community within the group is now a welcome support for all members.

Sinéad McCarthy from St. Peter’s Cork said, “We’re colleagues within the arts and culture sector. Each organisation adds to the vibrancy, colour and meaning to Cork City. The arts and cultural sector, as with many other sectors, has been hit hard by the current crisis. We all miss meeting people in our venues and it was natural for us to come together to create this video to reach out to people, to let them know we’re thinking of them and that we’re looking forward to welcoming them back soon.”

Gillian Hennessy from Triskel Arts Centre said “The video could not include a complete list of the arts and cultural organisations in Cork – it would have had to be thirty minutes long – but we hope it serves to give a flavour of what Cork offers local and visitors alike.”

The Cork Arts & Culture Marketing Group extends a invitation to all arts and cultural organisations to get in touch with them if they wish to join the group: corkculturefromthecouch@gmail.com

Virtual experiences

Following the release of the Government’s Covid-19 roadmap, we will be living with certain restrictions for a little longer. While nothing can replace the intense experience of a live gig or play, or a unique encounter with art and heritage in museums, galleries and exhibition spaces, many Cork venues will be introducing virtual experiences so that people can still enjoy a wealth of cultural experiences. Explore the hashtag on social media #CorkCultureFromTheCouch

Organisations involved

Cork Butter Museum The Cork Butter Museum is a museum that documents the history of butter production and sale in County Cork, and is housed in the former Cork Butter Market.

Benchspace Benchspace is the first co-making space of its kind in Ireland. We offer affordable access to creative spaces and professional standard machinery for learners and makers. Our shared workshop is a platform for Cork’s creative entrepreneurs to unlock new capabilities, collaborate and grow. Benchspace’s mission is to provide everyone with the tools, technology and knowledge to MAKE.

CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory is a stalwart of Cork’s maritime haven. As a working research laboratory stationed in a 16th century fort, it serves as an iconic reminder of Cork’s rich history, and a testament to its exciting future in scientific exploration and innovation. Originally built to scan Cork’s inner harbour for pirates, today researchers from CIT scan the skies for the secrets of our universe. The exhibit Cosmos at the Castle brings this to life for over 50,000 visitors.

Cork City Gaol Cork is a city with a very rich historical and archaeological heritage much of it still in evidence today. Part of this heritage, Cork City Gaol, is a magnificent castle-like building which once housed 19 th century prisoners. Take a trip back in time and wander through the wings of the Gaol, accompanied by the shuffling feet of inmates and the jingle of the warders’ keys. The cells are furnished with amazingly life-like wax figures and Graffiti on the cell walls reveals the innermost feelings of some inmates. The audio-visual show will help you learn about the social history and contrasting lifestyles of 19 th century Cork.

Cork Craft Month Cork Craft Month, taking place in August, is Cork’s annual celebration of all things Craft. Coordinated by Cork Craft & Design, a Makers led enterprise, the event shines a light on the Maker behind the craft, engaging the audience through a programme of exhibitions, open studios, workshops and demos. Delivered in partnership with individuals and organisations, this year’s Festival will take place on a virtual platform bringing audiences on a journey into Makers studios and lives.

Cork International Film Festival Cork International Film Festival is Ireland’s first and largest film festival – a local, national and international celebration of cinema, running annually for eleven days in Cork and celebrating its 65th edition this November 5th -15th #CIFF2020

Cork Opera House Cork Opera House is one of Ireland’s most well known and loved arts and entertainment venues, presenting and producing a top quality, diverse programme of performances for each and every member of our community. Located in the heart of Cork City, the Opera House has been a cultural institution in the city and county for over 160 years. This is a building to be proud of and a building which is proud to be pure Cork.

Cork Printmakers Cork Printmakers fine art printmaking studio is an artists’ resource, providing the space, facilities and equipment necessary to create art work through the medium of printmaking. We offer facilities in intaglio, screen-printing, lithography, letterpress, relief and digital printing.

Coughlan’s Live Established almost two centuries ago on Douglas Street, Coughlans is a pub steeped in history, unspoiled and untarnished by the passage of time. It is a pub that is held fondly in the hearts of its regular patrons and new visitors alike. Since the early 1800’s the Coughlan and Ellis families have plied their trade as Stone Masons, Publicans and Medical Practitioners on Douglas Street. As a listed building elements of this history echo throughout – the stone walled beer garden built in the 1860’s, original medical memorabilia and old bottling equipment which was once used to bottle “The Black Stuff ” on these very premises.

Crawford Art Gallery Crawford Art Gallery is an Irish national cultural institution, dedicated to contemporary and historic visual art, located in a significant heritage building in the heart of Cork city. Home to a collection of national importance, it tells a compelling story of Cork and Ireland over the last three centuries, while also offering a vibrant and dynamic programme of temporary exhibitions. Originally built in 1724 as the city’s Customs House, the Gallery is home to the famous Canova Casts, gifted to Cork two centuries ago. Featured in the gallery’s collection of 4,000 objects are well-known and much-loved works by Irish artists James Barry, Harry Clarke, Mainie Jellett, Seán Keating, Daniel Maclise, Norah McGuinness, Edith Somerville, and Jack B. Yeats, as well as contemporary artists Gerard Byrne, Maud Cotter, Dorothy Cross, Eilis O’Connell, and Hughie O’Donoghue.

Nano Nagle Place Nano Nagle Place is an unexpected oasis in the centre of bustling Cork City, a place that celebrates Nano Nagle’s vision of empowerment through education, community inclusion and spiritual engagement for a contemporary world. The complex houses a museum, heritage rooms, gardens, the wonderful Good Day Deli, both a design and gift shop, and a Cork focussed book shop in the museum. The beautifully regenerated convent buildings are home to several educational charities. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, come and discover Cork at Nano Nagle Place.



St Peter’s Cork St. Peter’s Cork is a non-profit culture venue and heritage experience living in a 12th Century church in the heart of Cork City. It is currently the Cork 1920 commemorative epicentre.



The Everyman The Everyman produces and presents the best in Irish and international performance for Cork and Irish audiences. Our mission is to be indispensable to all of the communities we serve: audiences, artists (local, national, international), employees and suppliers, while remaining rooted in, and inextricably linked to, Cork. Our beautiful theatre is a 650-seat listed building and a jewel of late Victorian architecture, which celebrated its 120 th birthday in 2017. The building is steeped in history and the auditorium is a favourite with audiences and performers alike for its intimacy and atmosphere.



The Glucksman The Glucksman is an award-winning contemporary art museum on the campus of University College Cork. As a cultural and educational institution, we promote the exploration, understanding and enjoyment of visual culture as well as providing creative activities and art experiences for all ages and abilities. Until our award-winning building re-opens, please join us online for free art programmes at www.glucksman.org

The Good Room Presenting great shows in good rooms all over Ireland! Live at St Lukes, Crosstown Drift. Fleischmann in the Glen. It Takes a village and more to come.

Cork Midsummer Festival Cork Midsummer Festival is an annual multi-disciplinary arts festival that uses the city as its backdrop and inspiration. It provides high-quality arts events, both national and international, for audiences of all ages. Its programme provides opportunities for significant public participation and engagement, supports the development of emerging artists across all artforms, and provides a unique platform for work by local and national artists.

Triskel Arts Centre Triskel Arts Centre was founded in 1978 and has served as Cork’s Contemporary Arts Centre since then. Triskel has, over the years, developed its reputation as an eclectic cultural venue, and has featured the work of, or in some cases launched the careers of, several generations of artists, musicians, writers and composers.



