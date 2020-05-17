Virtual run to fundraise for Mercy Hospital

17 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

With over 23,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland following a stringent lockdown period, hospitals continue to require the additional PPE supplies and equipment needed to safely treat patients now, and for the months ahead. At the Mercy University Hospital, it’s no different and funds are needed now more than ever.

In order to make sure patients and frontline staff are protected as much as possible, the Mercy University Hospital Foundation needs €100,000 in order to purchase sufficient amounts of PPE as well as a Nanoclave Cabinet which will disinfect equipment for staff and patients.

The Nanoclave Cabinet is a vital piece of equipment that will use ultraviolet light to quickly disinfect various pieces of equipment from defibrillators to stethoscopes and other regularly used items such as remote controls. Most importantly, the unique machine will also disinfect PPE. The Nanoclave Cabinet will kill bacteria and viruses including Coronavirus from any surface in just 60 seconds. The Nanoclave Cabinet will enable PPE to be re-used safely, making sure staff and patients throughout the hospital have as much protection as possible at all times.

Supporting the Mercy University Hospital Foundation’s appeal, the Rebel Legends Frontline Hero Challenge has been created by Pop Up Races in order to help to raise essential funds for the additional PPE required and the Nanoclave Cabinet which will be of huge benefit to the Mercy’s frontline staff and patients in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Rebel Legends Challenge is asking the public to get involved by registering for a virtual run, walk, treadmill, cycle or any form of exercise where they can record their kilometres. This is a virtual event and it can take place anywhere in the world at any time and pace.

The challenge is suitable for all abilities as individuals have the control to create their own challenge and the distance they wish to set as their target. Once individuals reach their target that they set for themselves, they are asked to share their results with the Rebel Legends team. Participants can also create their own fundraising page where friends and family can support them as they set out to reach their target and raise additional funds for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation. Once complete, participants will receive a unique Rebel Legends medal and t-shirt for reaching their target and supporting the charity initiative.

Louisa O’Callaghan from Cork is one of the participants who has already signed up to support the appeal. Louisa aims to complete 100 miles in May. “I decided to register for the Rebel Legends challenge and set myself the challenge of running 100 miles in the month of May to support the staff at the Mercy Hospital. The staff at the hospital are selflessly going in to work to care for patients and putting themselves at a greater risk of contracting COVID- 19. We’re seeing on a very regular basis the additional pressure the staff are under dealing with the infection and having to regularly change PPE, and wearing masks for very long periods, and the problems wearing all the equipment is causing them. Knowing the funds raised will help them to get through their difficult shifts makes it all worthwhile.”

Mícheál Sheridan, CEO of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation said, “Unfortunately, COVID-19 is going to be an ongoing challenge for our hospitals in the months ahead so it’s vital that we are in a position to safely treat all patients whether they are affected by COVID-19 or not. As well as our patients, we have to do as much as we can to protect our frontline staff. The Nanoclave Cabinet will be a hugely important piece of equipment as we prepare to work alongside the virus in the long run. It will enable staff at the Mercy to decontaminate medical equipment and PPE quickly and effectively, without the increased use of chemicals or residues and disposable wipes. MUH has also successfully secured a supply of reusable gowns made right here in Cork and we are delighted to be providing some of the funds necessary through the Rebel Legends Challenge to support our hospital and a locally based company .”

Mícheál continued, “Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, our regular fundraising events are unable to take place, and these are funds we rely so heavily on each year. We are very grateful to the public for their continued support during this pandemic and we hope the people of Cork can join the Rebel Legends Challenge. It’s a tough time for everyone and can be hard to get motivated but this is a great way to work towards a goal while supporting the Mercy and the battle against COVID-19.”

Registration starts from €19 and those interested in participating can sign-up by visiting:

popupraces.ie/race/frontline-hero-challenge-rebel-legends.

For further information on the Mercy University Hospital Foundation visit www.mercyfundraising.ie

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

