IRISH WATER: supplies may be interupted in Cork City centre due to leak detection works this Mon, Tue, Wed

18 May 2020, Monday

By Elaine Murphy

Leak detection works in Cork City centre may cause disruption to supply in surrounding areas on Monday 18th and Wednesday 20th May from 9pm to 6am.

18 May 2020 – Irish Water wish to advise customers in Patricks St, Kyrls Quay, Lavitts Quay, North Main Street, Corn Market St, Emmett Place & surrounding areas, that as part of leak detections works, there may be disruption to water supply from 9pm to 6am on Monday 18th and Wednesday 20th May 2020.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next 4 years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit the Irish Water Leakage Reduction Programme Page https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

