COVID19: Nine Cork people diagnosed in past 24 hours, bringing Cork total to 1,361 cases

18 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Deaths

Looking at the National situation the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 4 people with COVID-19 have died. This means there have now been a total 1,547 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

New cases

As of 11am Monday 18 May the HPSC has been notified of 88 new cases of COVID-19 across the state. There is now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s cumulative stats

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 16th May (24,036 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,127 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 391 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,615 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,693 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,367 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,361 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Commentary

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27th. We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “Every death is one too many, but the collective effort to date has saved many lives. We must save more by practicing physical distancing, especially in queues and public spaces, respiratory etiquette and hand washing.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “Moving into a new phase in Ireland’s response to COVID-19, we now have an opportunity to increase our exercise activity up to 5 kilometres and participate with a friend outside of the household. I would urge anyone who can, to take advantage of this in order to improve mental health and wellbeing.”

