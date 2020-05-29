EAST CORK: GAA club and parish fundraise for Mercy Hospital Cancer Appeal

29 May 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

On Monday, June 1st St. Colman’s Juvenile GAA Club will host a charity fundraiser, raising vital funds for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Appeal which has a close connection to the club.

The club, which incorporates the parish of Cloyne, Shanagarry, Ballycotton, Churchtown South and Ballycroneen for players aged between 7 and 18 will participate in a 5km challenge on June 1st and will see participants walking, running or cycling at least 5km within the 5km radius of their homes throughout the day.

St. Colman’s GAA has set a target to cumulatively complete the equivalent of Ireland’s coastal route on June 1st, equaling 2,600KM within the Parish of Cloyne covering the townlands where their members reside.

Commenting ahead of the fundraiser, Denis Crotty, Club Secretary of St.Colmans said,

“The past ten weeks has been a challenging time for everybody but we are delighted to be raising funds for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Appeal on June 1st. The Mercy’s Cancer Appeal is a very worthy cause that is very dear to our hearts. We wish to give something back to those patients and families who are in need of the excellent care that the Mercy Hospital’s Cancer Appeal provides.”

Denis continued,

“Recently a young parent of one of our U12 players passed away after receiving great care in the Mercy University Hospital. Young members of our club have also availed of the valuable services they provide. We are asking for as many people as possible to join us on our challenge on June 1st which will be an enjoyable and inclusive event promoting this very worthy cause involving our members, families, colleagues and local community.”

Those participating on June 1st are asked to post a picture of their participation on social media using the #stcolmans4mercy along with their distance covered. If possible, participants are also encouraged to wear St. Colman’s colours of red, black and amber.

To support St. Colman’s challenge by donating, visit www.idonate.ie/stcolmans4mercy

To keep up to date with the latest news and from St. Colman’s GAA visit their Facebook page – www.facebook.com/StColmansGAA/