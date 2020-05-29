One way PEDESTRIAN streets? City Hall are considering COVID19 options to minimise risks

29 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

We have all heard of the one-way movement of traffic on streets, and in fact, Cork City has many such streets, but what about controlling the movement of pedestrians in the same way?

Cork City Council has today launched an online public consultation survey inviting the public, communities, businesses, and key stakeholders to have their say on the proposed implementation of one-way pedestrian movement on four city centre streets:

French Church Street & Carey’s Lane (both of which are narrow lane ways)

Cook Street and Marlboro Street (these are wider but the footpath element is narrow)

This consultation forms part of a programme of measures being prepared by Cork City Council to facilitate the awakening of the local economy and to support both residents and the public in safely returning to work and commercial life in the city and town centres. Cork City Council propose to implement one-way pedestrian movement on these streets, from Friday 12th of June 2020 until the 31st of August 2020.

With phase one of the re-opening of Cork underway since Monday 18 May, Cork City Council have temporarily pedestrianised the historic Marina riverside amenity and popular retail street Oliver Plunkett Street and have also been conducting a deep clean of the city centre and Glanmire, Blarney, Douglas and Ballincollig. A public consultation survey on the temporary closures of Pembroke Street, Paul Street and Tuckey Street closes today (Friday 29th May) at 5 p.m.

Cork City Council’s Assistant Chief Executive, Brian Geaney said:

“As part of coping with and recovering from the Covid 19 pandemic, the city is being re-imagined as the backbone of citizen’s lives. This is a defining time in our history, with so much uncertainty we must try and do what’s best and sustainable for the future and turn this challenge into an opportunity. In doing so, it is critical that we listen carefully to all stakeholders across the city and consult all communities and sectors. We are all in this together and I sincerely hope that citizens will participate in the upcoming consultation”.

Cork City Council’s Director of Operations, David Joyce said:

“The new measures proposed in the public consultation documentation will involve temporary changes to the flow of pedestrian traffic in order to maintain adequate separation space for public health social distancing requirements. Our primary concern during this unprecedented time is to safely facilitate people travelling to work, education and amenities. While the proposed measures focus on protecting health and well – being, all interventions will need to be fully considered across all stakeholder interest groups, so please take the time to visit Cork City Council’s consultation portal to have your say.”

Submissions are invited from the public, stakeholders and interested parties on this proposed one way pedestrian movement. Submissions on the proposal may be made in writing via this online consultation portal https://consult.corkcity.ie/ before 5 p.m. on Monday 8th June 2020.