GOOD NEWS: TidyTowns groups in Cork can still use funding – even though 2020 competition cancelled due to COVID19

31 May 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has confirmed that TidyTowns groups in Cork can still use funding allocated to them despite the cancellation of this year’s competition.

Last September, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring allocated €1.4m to groups nationwide to assist them in their preparations for this year’s SuperValu TidyTowns competition. Since the competition has been cancelled due to Covid-19, any unspent funds can still be used by the community groups.

Senator Lombard said: “I welcome the announcement that 94 TidyTowns groups in Cork will not lose out on €135,000 of funding which was earmarked to help them prepare for this year’s competition.

“Any groups that have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way.

“I also want to assure those groups which have not yet spent the funding they received, they can continue to use it over the next few months to assist with activities they might undertake as the Covid-19 restrictions are eased.”

“For decades, the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has brought people of all ages in Cork together to work collectively outdoors to make the environment in which they live and work a better place. Due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been feasible or safe to continue this great tradition of work in the normal way.

“However, I very much hope that once the restrictions on gatherings are eased, and where possible within the public health guidelines, they can resume their work in making towns and villages in Cork more attractive and welcoming.”

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Ring said: “TidyTowns groups are magnificent custodians of their communities and I know that the money will be used for the betterment of our towns and villages. Over €4 million has been allocated to TidyTowns groups since I introduced this fund in 2017 to assist Tidy Towns groups in their wonderful work

“I have no doubt that the SuperValu TidyTowns competition will be back again, bigger and brighter than ever in 2021.”

The following Cork communities were allocated between €1,000 and €4,000 (based on population size) in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition