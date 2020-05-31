GOOD NEWS: TidyTowns groups in Cork can still use funding – even though 2020 competition cancelled due to COVID19

31 May 2020
By Bryan Smyth
Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard has confirmed that TidyTowns groups in Cork can still use funding allocated to them despite the cancellation of this year’s competition.

Last September, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring allocated €1.4m to groups nationwide to assist them in their preparations for this year’s SuperValu TidyTowns competition. Since the competition has been cancelled due to Covid-19, any unspent funds can still be used by the community groups.

Senator Lombard

Senator Lombard said: “I welcome the announcement that 94 TidyTowns groups in Cork will not lose out on €135,000 of funding which was earmarked to help them prepare for this year’s competition.

“Any groups that have already spent the funds they received should retain their records of expenditure in the normal way.

“I also want to assure those groups which have not yet spent the funding they received, they can continue to use it over the next few months to assist with activities they might undertake as the Covid-19 restrictions are eased.”

“For decades, the SuperValu TidyTowns competition has brought people of all ages in Cork together to work collectively outdoors to make the environment in which they live and work a better place. Due to the current restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would not have been feasible or safe to continue this great tradition of work in the normal way.

“However, I very much hope that once the restrictions on gatherings are eased, and where possible within the public health guidelines, they can resume their work in making towns and villages in Cork more attractive and welcoming.”

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Ring said: “TidyTowns groups are magnificent custodians of their communities and I know that the money will be used for the betterment of our towns and villages. Over €4 million has been allocated to TidyTowns groups since I introduced this fund in 2017 to assist Tidy Towns groups in their wonderful work

“I have no doubt that the SuperValu TidyTowns competition will be back again, bigger and brighter than ever in 2021.”

The following Cork communities were allocated between €1,000 and €4,000 (based on population size) in order to support preparation for the 2020 competition

Committee Name Amount
Comhaltas Cosanta Gaeltachta chuil Aodha Teoranta €1,000
Ballymacoda / Ladysbridge Community Council €1,000
Aherla Tidy Towns €1,000
Ardfield Tidy Towns €1,000
AROMA €2,000
Ballincollig Tidy Towns €4,000
Ballineen & Enniskeane Tidy Towns €1,000
Ballycotton Development Corporation €1,000
Ballydehob Tidy Towns Association €1,000
Ballylickey Residents Association €1,000
Baltimore Tidy Towns €1,000
Bandon Tidy Towns Committee €3,000
Banteer Tidy Towns Committee €1,000
Bantry Tidy Towns Association €2,000
Belgooly Tidy Villages €1,000
Berrings Tidy Towns Association €1,000
Boherbue Community Development Association €1,000
Carrigadrohid-Killinardrish Tidy Towns Committee €1,000
Carrigaline Tidy Towns Committee €4,000
Carrigtwohill Community Council €2,000
Castlelyons Bridesbridge Heritage Tidy Towns Group €1,000
Castletownbere Tidy Towns €2,000
Castletownroche Tidy Towns €1,000
Castletownsend Community Council €1,000
Charleville Tidy Towns €2,000
Clonakilty Tidy Towns Committee €2,000
Clondrohid Parish Development €1,000
Cloyne Tidy Towns €2,000
Coachford Tidy Towns €2,000
Coiste Bailte Slachtmhar Baile €1,000
Coiste Bailte Slachtmhara Bheal Atha’n Ghaorthaidh €1,000
Conna Community Council €1,000
Coolagown Development Group €1,000
Courceys Integrated Rural Development Assoc €1,000
Courtmacsherry Tidy Towns €1,000
Croi na Laoi Development €1,000
Douglas Tidy Towns €4,000
Drinagh Community Association €1,000
Dromahane Development Association €1,000
Durrus Tidy Towns €1,000
Dursey Tidy Towns €1,000
Eyeries Tidy Towns Committee €1,000
Fermoy Tidy Towns €3,000
Glandore Tidy Towns €1,000
Glanworth Tidy Towns Group €2,000
Glounthaune Tidy Towns €1,000
Grenagh Tidy Towns €1,000
Inch Mount Uniacke Tidy Towns €1,000
Innishannon Tidy Towns Committee €1,000
Kanturk Tidy Towns €2,000
Kealkil Community Council €1,000
Kilbrittain Tidy Towns €1,000
Kilcrohane Development Association €1,000
Kildorrery Tidy Towns €1,000
Killeagh Tidy Towns €1,000
Kilworth Village Renewal Committee €1,000
Kinsale Tidy Towns Committee €2,000
Kiskeam Development Association €1,000
Knockraha ACA €1,000
Lislevane Community Association €1,000
Lismire Community Association €1,000
Macroom Tidy Towns Committee €2,000
Milford Tidy Towns €1,000
Millstreet Tidy Towns €2,000
Minane Bridge & District Tidy Towns €1,000
Mogeely Development Association €1,000
Molaga Tidy Towns Association €1,000
Newcestown Development Association €1,000
Newmarket Community Development Association €2,000
Newtownshandrum Tidy Towns €1,000
Newtwopothouse Tidy Towns Committee €1,000
Rathbarry Tidy Towns Committee €1,000
Rosscarbery Tidy Towns Association Limited €1,000
Sallybrook Tidy Towns Committee €1,000
Schull Tidy Towns €1,000
Sherkin Island Development Society €1,000
Toormore Tidy Towns €1,000
Union Hall Tidy Towns €1,000
Waterfall Tidy Towns €1,000
Youghal Tidy Towns Committee €3,000
Ahiohill €1,000
Ballinhassig Village Association €1,000
Ballymakeera Tidy Towns €1,000
Coolmeen Tidy Towns €1,000
Fairfield Tidy Towns €1,000
Goleen Tidy Towns Committee €1,000
Cullen TidyTowns €1,000
Bishopstown Tidy Towns €4,000
Cobh Tidy Towns Committee €3,000
Glengarriff Development Association €1,000
Mallow Tidy Towns Committee €3,000
Shandon Area Renewal Association €2,000
Skibbereen Tidy Towns €2,000
Togher Tidy Towns €4,000

