News from Carrigaline

Fundraiser for First Responders

Fitness Trainer with Catalyst Health & Fitness, Louise Murphy, is giving outdoor classes during the Covid-19 Lockdown in aid of the Carrigaline First Responders. Louise is giving 45 minute classes using spinning bike, weights and mats in an outdoor space behind their Gym. She is there Monday, Wednesday and Friday with hourly starts from 9.00am until 12 noon and from 4.00pm until 7.00pm confined to three per class at €5 per lesson. All the proceeds go to charity. Enquiries Instagram Catalyst Health & Fitness Facebook or Louise at 085 289 4772 or call at quarter to each hour.

Honour for Betty

Congratulations to Betty Brosnan, who was in the news recently voluntarily helping out adjusting PPE gowns for frontline workers during the current Covid-19 pandemic, hit the headlines again last week in recognition of more of her talents. She received the nomination for the prestigious Adjudicator’s Special Award from the Irish Musical Societies for her all-round contribution to the Carrigaline Musical Society. Betty is treasurer of the Society, is in charge of all the fundraising, at performances she mans the door, runs the raffle as well as playing a part on stage and to top it all she designs a makes a phenomenal array of costumes. All the members of the CMS are so proud of Betty. As the adjudicators said to the assembled cast at last season’s visit “Every Musical Society needs a Betty”. The talented costume designer is busy making face masks during the current crisis. Well done Betty.

Plain Sailing

Internationally renowned sailmaker and designer, Barry Hayes who hails from Schull, is back full time sail making at his loft in Hoddersfield, Crosshaven. During the early part of the Covid-19 crisis he and his wife Claire Morgan turned to manufacturing top grade PPE gowns for front line workers in Nursing Homes. They have just completed a substantial order for the HSE and now their business, UK Sailmakers, is fully occupied with their core talents designing and making sails.

Musical Entertainment

With the beautiful fine weather and the lockdown due to Covid-19 the trend of outdoor musical entertainment started by 88 year old pianist Jack Brierley has spread to other estates in Carrigaline. Michael Keating played guitar and sang for over an hour in Carrigmore recently. Dun Eoin residents sat in their gardens this past weekend while neighbours entertained them with music. There was music in the Community Park at the weekend also with young people playing for the entertainment of others. Well done to all and hopefully more might perform in their own locality to keep up the spirits of the residents.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed remains closed due to Covid-19. The members were looking forward to meeting up in groups of four from Monday May 18th but did not get clearance. The Men’s Shed are now waiting for a directive from the Irish Men’s Shed Association as to when they can open again. The lads, 50 strong membership, keep in touch by phone, WhatsApp and Zoom. The men have fun in the WhatsApp group with a series of comedy clips and puzzles, last week they decided to sing, tell stories or play music for the entertainment of all the group. The Shed also have a series of weekly exercises online.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns volunteers were out in force at 9.30am for the last few Saturday mornings weeding, digging and planting flowers in several locations throughout Carrigaline. They cleaned and planted the roundabouts and sowed some patches with wildflower seeds.. Tidy Towns are very appreciative of Cork County Council’s deep clean in the town centre recently the ‘Soft Clean Group’ did a great job.

Garden Competition 2020

Tidy Towns are now accepting entries for the Garden Competition. Gardens will be judged late July. Local gardeners are being urged to enter, with lots prizes up for grabs. There are prizes for all types of Gardens: Container garden, Cottage garden, Colourful garden, All year-round garden, Small Summer garden, Small Estate garden, Town Garden, Mature garden, Eye catching garden, Large Summer garden and Lets Gets Buzzing bee garden.

Businesses and Estates will also be judged in the town in various categories.

Contact Tidy Towns by June 30th to enter!

Note: This competition is open to all gardens in the Carrigaline Town area, inside the 50km speed limit. Judging is confined to Front Gardens Only and they must be visible from the Road/Footpath. To enter please email carrigalinett@gmail.com or call 085 1444206.

Shame on Them

Shame on whoever dumped two cardboard boxes of rubbish at the front of the Owenabue Car Park recently. Shame on all who drop litter anywhere especially in Carrigaline where Tidy Towns volunteers or other civic minded people who pick it up to keep the town clean and tidy.

Macra

Kerry schoolteacher Jamie Flannery continues to make a name for himself as a Carrigaline Macra member (Jamie teaches in Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin). On Thursday May 21st Jamie hosted a very enjoyable evening playing Scavenger Hunt at a Zoom party. This Monday June 1st Macra had a Zoom Quiz at 8.00pm which was great fun. Macra members are keeping in close touch on Zoom and other social media platforms during the Covid-19 restrictions. New members always welcome.

Cycling Craze

Before the availability and popularity of the motor car in the middle of the last century cycling to work and events was the way to go. At that time in Carrigaline there were two shopkeepers who sold bikes on Main Street in Carrigaline Jack Cahill and Denny Allen. The choices were a 26” or a 28” heavy metal frame bike. Later Frank Beechinor Collins, Curra Cycles ran a specialised cycle sales and repair business on Main Street for a number of years. Champion cyclist Jack Aherne whose Cycle Shop on the Lower Kilmoney Road was officially opened by Tour de France winner Sean Kelly attracted many to take up cycling as a sport or pastime. One enthusiast who dealt with Jack who kept his bike in order was a young Fred Gilroy from Monkstown, today he runs the only cycle shop in town Carrigaline Cycles in the Kilnagleary Business Park on the Crosshaven Road. As a result of the relaxation of the Covid restrictions and the fine weather people are showing a renewed interest in cycling and outdoor activities. The choices of bike ranges continues to expand from road bikes, mountain bikes, electric bikes, hybrid and a wide range of children’s bikes. Looking forward to more on bicycles enjoying the fresh air and our beautiful countryside.

GAA Milestone

Recently Carrigaline GAA should have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Club Pavilion. Due to Covid-19 the event had to be postponed to a future date when the momentous occasion can be celebrated in style. The club are anxiously awaiting clearance to allow players onto their pitches training and playing the hurling and football games they love. Meanwhile all the adult players in the Club are collecting provisions from SuperValu and medication from the local pharmacies and delivering them to people who are housebound.

Church Open

The Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline is open for private prayer from 12 noon to 6.00pm daily. People enter by the main door, stay socially distant and exit the northern door. Hand sanitisers are in place by both doors. Daily Mass continues to be celebrated privately at 10.00am and broadcast on 106.5fm, the rosary was recited on air just before Mass for the month of May. There was a Holy Hour broadcast every Sunday night at 7.00pm from the church for the month of May.

Special Thanks

Thanks and appreciation is expressed to all the volunteers who continue to look after the needs of the older members of the community in Carrigaline and it’s hinterland. Their action has certainly helped curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus and save lives. Well done to all.

New Shop

Optician Nicola Bohan who has been in business in Forge House, Main Street, Carrigaline for the past 15 years has moved across the street to a new premises. She has acquired Leahy’s Furniture Store and dwelling house, gutted the interior completely and reconstructed the building with a new fit. Nicola who has been very involved in the Carrigaline business Association now provides a full eye and hearing care and testing services.

First Holy Communion Mass

Saturdays for the month of May should have been the First Communion day (but for the Covid-19 pandemic) for the 2nd class children of the Boys and Girls National School, the CREID group and the Gaelscoil all who were remembered weekly at the Saturday morning private masses in the Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline. It was nice to hear the Mass celebrated as Gaeilge and the hymns sung as Gaeilge on the morning the Gaelscoil was due to receive their Camaoineach Naofa. Fr Pat spoke during the Mass, on the radio, to the children and their parents and said how disappointing it was to miss out on this special day. He hopes to rearrange all First Communion days later in the year. One parent with her child who was out of range of the church radio drove and parked by the church to hear the special mass.

