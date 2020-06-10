Support your local shops, or else they may close

10 June 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Cork County Council is taking action to support businesses across the county as they reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis began. As part of Project ACT, the Council has launched a campaign to encourage people to “realise the value of staying closer to home”.

The campaign will show how Cork County Council is working hand-in-hand with communities to make it as easy as possible to support the businesses on their doorstep.

Town Teams across Cork have been engaging with local businesses and communities to see how efforts to re-open towns and businesses can be supported. Some €6 million in funding has been committed to the effort, with initial works already underway.

Street cleaning has been ongoing, along with planting and improvement works in towns and villages across County Cork.

County Mayor, Councillor Ian Doyle said

“We have seen tremendous resilience from our local businesses, who were forced to close through no fault of their own when the virus threatened our community. In the first few days, it has been heartwarming to see the public show their support by staying local and shopping local. Project ACT will see an unprecedented level of co-operation between Council staff and local communities, to make it as easy as possible for people to avail of the great businesses that are near their home. The message is clear – let’s realise the value of staying close to home as we all begin this recovery together.”

The Mayor was speaking in his native Charleville, where Council teams have been busy re-planting, cleaning and supporting businesses. As in keeping with other parts of the County, the local playground has been inspected and re-opened.

As playgrounds and sports equipment are being gradually re-opened across County Cork. Cork County Council is again reminding the public that;

Children using a playground must be accompanied and supervised by a parent/guardian at all times.

Parents/ guardians should bring hand sanitiser when visiting a playground and sanitise children’s hands prior to, during and after using playground equipment.

Members of the public are reminded that public health advice continues to apply. In order to ensure that playgrounds can safely remain open, parents, guardians and those who return to enjoy our playgrounds are asked to continue

Ensuring physical distancing between children.

Reminding children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

Asking children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.

Adhering to the most up to date health advice.

Cork County Council will continue its efforts to support communities in advance of further restrictions being eased in the weeks and months ahead.

