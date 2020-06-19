Bus Éireann thanks staff for working during COVID19

19 June 2020

Bus Éireann is proud to launch the Keeping Ireland Connected campaign which shares a positive message across the country and in communities around Ireland.

Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer of Bus Éireann said; “We are extremely proud to announce our ‘Keeping Ireland Connected’ campaign which celebrates the huge commitment the Bus Éireann team has shown over the course of the last few months. We have continued to operate throughout the Covid crisis, ensuring our services remained available for frontline and healthcare workers across Ireland making those essential journeys. Bus Éireann PSO services returned to a standard Monday to Friday frequency on 8 June and we are now encouraging our passengers to play their part in protecting themselves and our drivers as we keep them connected to who and what matters to them.”

Bus Éireann has more than 600 employees in Cork operating routes across the city and county.

Tim O’Leary, Services Manager, Cork said “This campaign celebrates all of my wonderful colleagues in Bus Éireann, particularly those on the frontline in Cork whose dedication and commitment ensures that we continue operating trips every day. These crucial Bus Éireann services ensure that essential workers can make trips to and from work on a reliable, clean and safe means of transport.”

The campaign was devised with Connelly Partners and launched this week across all Bus Éireann social media platforms, followed by external creative across the Bus Éireann fleet, press advertising, in-station and on-bus posters.

