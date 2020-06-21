Will Roy Keane visit the Australian Jungle for “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!”

21 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

One of Ireland’s greatest footballers of all time is being backed to fly to Australia and take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

Cork born Roy Keane has been making headlines this week over his scathing assessment of David de Gea’s goalkeeping skills in a rant over Manchester United’s performance against Tottenham.

The former Ireland assistant manager has been approached in the past to take part in the jungle madness, but he declined and judging by the bets placed with BoyleSports this week we could see him head Down Under. Roy Keane is now 10/1 to take part in the famous jungle show with those odds trimmed all the way in from 33/1.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was backed with BoyleSports last week to head Down Under and take part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! after he uploaded a video of himself to his Instagram account eating dead bees.

The Notorious received heavy support and those odds are just 5/1 now following his retirement, backed gradually in from 200/1.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Roy Keane has been blasting players left right and centre, but his honesty is why people admire him. The former Manchester United star is 10/1 from 33/1 to take part in I’m A Celebrity and his honesty Down Under would definitely get the jungle going.”

Bookies Odds – To take part in 2020 I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! 1/4 – Ricky Hatton 3/10 – LadBaby 1/3 – Paul Merson 7/2 – John Barnes 4/1 – Alan Halsall 4/1 – Richard Madeley 4/1 – Jeremy Clarkson 5/1 – Conor McGregor 5/1 – Bootlegger 5/1 – Eric Cantona 6/1 – Wes Nelson 6/1 – Maura Higgins 6/1 – Jamie Laing 6/1 – Jack P Shepherd 6/1 – Ronnie O’Sullivan 7/1 – Chris Ramsey 7/1 – Olivia Attwood 8/1 – Jeremy Kyle 8/1 – Stacey Dooley 8/1 – Katie Price 8/1 – Robbie Williams 10/1 Roy Keane 14/1 – Lucy Fallon 16/1 – Phil Taylor 33/1 – Boris Johnson 40/1 – Piers Morgan

