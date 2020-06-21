Who in Cork has just won the €6.9 million Lotto jackpot?

21 June 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bumper night of Lotto prize winners as Dubliner scoops Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000

Lotto fever is set to hit Co. Cork today as the National Lottery has confirmed that last night’s Lotto jackpot worth a massive €6,993,904 was won by a lucky player in the Rebel County. It was a bumper night for prize winners throughout the country in Saturday night’s Lotto draw which seen over 114,000 prize winners which also included one Dublin winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The €6.9 million jackpot came agonisingly close to being shared by another two winners in Co. Louth and Co. Meath who share the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €67,446.

This latest Lotto win is the 6th jackpot win this year with over €30 million won in jackpot prizes alone. In 2020, over €67 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 11 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name and the location of the winning store which sold the €6.9 million Lotto jackpot in the next couple of days and said:

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days. Last night’s draw produced an incredible 114,000 winners throughout the country including a lucky Dublin winner of the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize so we are encouraging everybody who played in Saturday’s Lotto game to check their tickets carefully. If you are one of the lucky winners of any of last night’s big prizes, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s €6,993,904 Lotto jackpot are: 05, 08, 19, 40, 41, 44 and bonus number is 17.

Among the other big winners in last night’s bumper Lotto draw was a Dublin winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Tesco Extra in the Millfield Shopping Centre in Balbriggan in North County Dublin. The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 2 game were: 11, 15, 18, 30, 32, 37 and the bonus was 22.

Two further players from Co. Louth and Co. Meath will also be celebrating this morning after they both shared the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €67,446. The winning Quick Pick tickets which are now worth €33,732 each were sold at Lynch’s Foodstore in Tullyallen, Drogheda, Co. Louth and the Eurospar store in Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

The National Lottery has also reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes due to COVID health restrictions. This means that any lucky winners of Lotto, EuroMillions, Telly Bingo and Daily Millions draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize. The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and certain scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2019 alone, €252 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

