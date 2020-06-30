LIFE AFTER COVID19: Gallagher’s of MacCurtain Street in Cork’s Victorian Quarter re-opens today

30 June 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Having had a forced hiatus due to a world-wide pandemic, businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, have had time to re-plan their strategies and look at what is most important to their businesses. In the case of the Gannon family who own Gallagher’s Gastropub, the result of this reflective period has resulted in one main outcome – their menu. Working with their head chef, New-Zealand native, Russell Bast, a brand new menu has been designed that will have everyone singing their praises. Something for everyone and all dietary requirements, the standard of their menu and ingredients has become the top priority, even more so than ever before. A venue renowned for its incredible food and devotion to rock and blues legend, Rory Gallagher, Gallagher’s Gastropub is back, and by the looks of their social media, the people of Cork, can’t wait to get back there.

A whole new-look website along with a brand new take away Pie Emporium also means that you can now have their award-winning food in the comfort of your own home. With this new offering, Noreen Gannon, proprietor says: “We want to make sure that whether you’re in our restaurant or at home, our food can give you that ultimate home away from home taste – family means everything to us and that is exactly what has driven our menu. I can only say how thrilled I am that the whole team is back in action – I’ve missed them all – they make up the Gallagher Gastropub family.”

The Gannon’s have made huge strides in the area of health and safety after commissioning Cecelia Healy of EHS Sense to work through every aspect in the venue and kitchens. This focus on detail offers a huge comfort to customers and staff alike. With in-depth day-long training all staff are well equipped to handle all likely and unlikely events while being protected with PPE and an in-house guidebook which will be adhered to at all times. It is clear from this vast investment that Gallagher’s Gastropub is ready to welcome back all of their customers, new and old alike while making sure their customers and staff are equally safe.

At the heart of the Victorian Quarter in the city centre, Gallagher’s Gastropub is a welcome return to the area, which has fast become a hub of eateries and dining establishments over recent years. Open from Tuesday 30th June at 12pm, bookings are recommended to ensure they can adhere to the HSE issued regulations surrounding social distancing measures and capacity limits. Please email gallagherspubcork@gmail.com to book.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media