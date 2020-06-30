FREE PARKING: if you use the North Main Street & Paul Street multi-storey car parks

30 June 2020, Monday

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

As the country’s reopening gathers pace next week, shoppers and visitors to Cork city centre will have a new parking offer at Cork City Council’s two multistorey car parks.

As of this week motorists can avail of two hours free parking at North Main Street and Paul Street multi-storey car parks. There are over 900 parking spaces between both sites.

Director of Operations, David Joyce said:

“There is a body of work underway to support the reopening of the city. We have been working hard with our partners to create safe and people-friendly spaces in the city. Cork City Council wants to support those shopping and visiting some of our city centre attractions that are re-opening and so, from Monday, the first two hours of parking at Paul St and North Main St car parks will be free from Monday to Sunday. Normal charges will apply after two hours”.

This parking promotion will end on 31 August 2020.

Follow TheCork.ie (The Online Newspaper for Cork, Ireland) on social media