KINSALE: Ireland’s Gourmet Capital to trial “Al Fresco” Street Dining to allow for COVID19 distancing

1 July 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Kinsale is known as Ireland’s Gourmet Capital with a plethora of restaurants, hotels and bars

Cork County Council has confirmed that it is to trial the closure of Short Quay, and the Sunday closure of Main Street, Kinsale to support businesses during the summer months. The decision follows extensive consultation under Project ACT, the Council’s countywide programme to support businesses and communities impacted by COVID-19.

Kinsale was identified by Cork County Council as one of the towns in the county that could suffer most from the social distancing restrictions brought on by Covid-19. Kinsale is known as Ireland’s Gourmet Capital with a plethora of restaurants, hotels and bars. Cork County Council was aware that this hospitality industry is one of most affected by the pandemic.

Working closely with the businesses through the Town Activation Team Meeting process Cork County Council responded through the development of radical moves that would normally only be considered on side streets in cities and matched the bravery of the businesses.

Cork County Council proposed a number of key temporary road closures which generated a healthy debate about how best to proceed. If the temporary closures of Short Quay and Main Street are successful, then other times and locations may be considered in the future.

In parallel, members of Kinsale Town Activation Team and Cork County Council have identified and are temporarily removing some car parking spaces outside of businesses so as they can trade safely in a socially distanced manner on the footpaths outside their premises.

Cllr Kevin Murphy, Chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District of Cork County Council said,

“We are very grateful to everyone who took part in the consultation process. The business community is fully committed to make the best of what will be an usual summer in Kinsale, and hopefully this will result in a more enjoyable experience for residents and domestic tourists to the town. Kinsale features prominently in the Rediscover Cork County map, which it’s hoped will help give a real boost of local tourism in the months ahead.”

The ‘Rediscover Cork County’ Tourism Map can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie and is compatible across all mobile devices. Cork County Council will continue to develop its’ database of Cork attractions and activities and will update the map as required. Feedback/suggestions on the map are welcome and can be submitted by emailing rediscovercorkcounty@corkcoco.ie

