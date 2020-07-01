EDUCATION NEWS: New Primary School for Kanturk

1 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea has received confirmation from the Department of Education that the tender for the construction of the new primary school in Kanturk will be awarded in the coming weeks and construction of the new School will commence in 2020.

Cllr. O’Shea received the confirmation from outgoing Minister for Education Joe McHugh TD. The project is being managed by the Office of Public Works and they have confirmed that a preferred tenderer has been identified.

Commenting on the latest positive developments, Cllr. O’Shea said “It has been a long time coming but there is finally good news on the horizon for the primary school students of Kanturk. I believe final discussions are underway with the preferred tenderer and once these are complete, the contract will be awarded and works will commence. It is important to acknowledge that all new contracts will need to include measures related to Covid-19 restrictions and these must be catered for in all contracts in the immediate future”.

Cllr. O’Shea added “I know how important this development is for our Town and I will do my utmost to ensure that this School proceeds to construction as soon as is practically possible during 2020. The new school will be a modern, state-of-the-art home for education in Kanturk and will be of enormous benefit to the local area”

It’s expected the entire build phase of the project will take approximately 14-18 months to complete.

