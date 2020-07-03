Guinness Cork Jazz Festival cancelled for 2020 due to COVID19

3 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

As a result of COVID-19 and current Government restrictions on indoor and outdoor activities, with the requirement for physical distancing, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival Committee regrets to confirm the cancellation of this year’s Festival.

A statement said

“We know that this announcement will be disappointing for music fans, artists, publicans and the wider Cork community but their health and safety is our number one priority. We look forward to bringing back a strong, exciting and memorable Festival in 2021.”

Fiona Collins, Chair of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival went on to say

Guinness has been behing the event for 42-years and the brand is fully committed to continuing to support the Festival Committee, its local Cork trade customers, and the local and international artists involved in the creation of an exciting 2021 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

