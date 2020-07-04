Roy Keane 8/1 from 10/1 for I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

4 July 2020
By Bryan Smyth
Cork-born Roy Keane was well supported last week with BoyleSports to take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

The former Ireland assistant manager has been approached in the past to take part in the jungle madness, but he declined. However, a stint Down Under could be on the cards as Keane is now 8/1 from 10/1 to take part in the famous jungle show with those odds trimmed all the way in from 33/1 over the last week.

Five-time World Snooker Champion Ronnie ‘Rocket’ O’Sullivan is fancied too with his odds cut last month into 8/1 from 12/1 but has since been trimmed again into 6/1.

Famous Frenchman Eric Cantona is another name to be supported to head Down Under and be crowned the new King of the Jungle. The former Manchester United superstar is 5/1 from 10/1 having been as big as 66/1.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “If Roy Keane, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Eric Cantona were to all take part in the next series of I’m A Celebrity it would be sure to attract an all-time high number of viewers. Roy Keane was gambled into 10/1 from 33/1 last week to head Down Under but his odds were cut again today into 8/1. Ronnie O’Sullivan was cut last month into 8/1 but is now just 6/1.”

To take part in 2020 I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

1/4 – Ricky Hatton

3/10 – LadBaby

1/3 – Paul Merson

7/2 – John Barnes

4/1 – Alan Halsall

4/1 – Richard Madeley

4/1 – Jeremy Clarkson

5/1 – Conor McGregor

5/1 – Bootlegger

5/1 – Eric Cantona

6/1 – Wes Nelson

6/1 – Maura Higgins

6/1 – Jamie Laing

6/1 – Jack P Shepherd

6/1 – Ronnie O’Sullivan

7/1 – Chris Ramsey

7/1 – Olivia Attwood

8/1 – Jeremy Kyle

8/1 – Stacey Dooley

8/1 – Katie Price

8/1 – Robbie Williams

8/1 – Roy Keane

14/1 – Lucy Fallon

16/1 – Phil Taylor

33/1 – Boris Johnson

40/1 – Piers Morgan

