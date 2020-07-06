EAST CORK: Final hurdle passed in Carrigtwohill School Campus planning process

6 July 2020

By Tom Collins

Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton, is pleased to learn that the final hurdle has been passed in granting planning permission for the Carrigtwohill School Campus with confirmation from An Bord Pleanála that no planning objections have been lodged against the development.

Approval from An Bord Pleanála comes after Cork County Council granted planning permission for the development of the three school campus in April. The project includes the construction of two new 24 classroom primary schools for Scoil Mhuire Naofa and Scoil Chliodhna and one post-primary facility for Carrigtwohill Community College which will allow the school to expand to up to 1000 students. The development also forms part of a larger school building and modernisation programme being carried out by the Government at national level which receives capital funding by the Department of Education.

Speaking after An Bord Pleanála’s confirmation, David Stanton said: “I am certain that the completion of the planning process after such a long period of consultation and debate is very welcome news for all associated with the three schools. This ensures that a considerable hurdle has been overcome in progressing the development of this much-needed campus which is pivotal in addressing the educational needs of Carrigtwohill and the surrounding area in the coming years.

“I have been in regular contact with the Department of Education regarding the progression of the project and with planning permission now secure, the Department can begin to progress the tendering process. I will continue to liaise with the Department and the new Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, to ensure that the project receives priority attention and works can progress as soon as possible”, concluded David Stanton.

