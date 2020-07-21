Come stay in Kinsale – “the safest place in Ireland” according to Global Pandemic Expert

21 July 2020

Planning a staycation?

Kinsale is famed for being the food capital of Ireland, but this year the Cork seaside town has the envious reputation as possibly the safest place in the country to plan a staycation this summer thanks to one West Cork man – Dr Ian Norton, formerly of the WHO. A Specialist Emergency Physician, he served on the frontline of the Ebola outbreak, and now this Australian-based Global Pandemic Expert has been leading the charge in the re-opening of Kinsale’s award-winning hoteliers, café owners, publicans and restauranteurs. They have been able to open in full confidence that they are taking all the right precautions for returning to business.

After a day rambling through the magnificent local landscape, deep diving into water sports at the harbour, meandering through the streets resplendent with artisan crafts and gift shops and sampling all that Kinsale’s vibrant food scene has to offer, Kinsale offers a wide range of accommodation to rest your head – from 3 and 4 star hotels to luxury guesthouses, B&Bs, self-catering as well as budget options. Keep up to date with everything that is happening in Kinsale on https://www.kinsale.ie/ and find out what is in store for your staycation in the safest town in Ireland.

