Cork based M&P O’Sullivan acquires assets of Brennan’s Caterworld

21 July 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork based food wholesale business M&P O’Sullivan Ltd. (M&P) has acquired Brennan’s Caterworld assets & trading names, which went into liquidation last month.

The undisclosed deal, which merges the trade of two of Cork’s oldest companies, will see the catering supplies business added to M&P’s wholesale portfolio, which also includes Homestead, White Hat and Red Abbey, bringing their product range to over 15,000 lines .

M&P also operates the Gala retail and Your Stop franchises with 30 franchisees and 1,500 active customers who order weekly across their frozen, fresh, ambient, alcohol, packaging and minerals ranges.

The company plans to expand the retail space of its Sarsfield Road warehouse in Cork by approximately 3,000 square foot to accommodate the Brennan’s Caterworld product range.

Commenting, co-Director of M&P O’ Sullivan, Eoin O Sullivan, said, “Brennan’s Caterworld is an excellent strategic fit for M&P and will strengthen our existing wholesale business. We previously distributed a small line of their catering supply products, which proved to be very popular with our customers, so we are delighted to now be in a position to extend our offering to the full range through the acquisition.

“The asset acquisition forms part of our overall strategy to deliver long term sustainable growth and enhance our own range of affordable high-quality products for our retail and foodservice customers.”

“We are cautiously optimistic about the hospitality industry and are focused in particular on the quick serve and takeaway restaurant business, which is experiencing significant growth since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Brennan’s Caterworld is Ireland’s longest running catering equipment and supplies business, founded in 1872, with an annual turnover of €3 million.

M&P O’Sullivan is a progressive 4th generation family business, founded in 1905, which has experienced substantial growth over the last 5 years. The company is operated by Directors and cousins Eoin O’Sullivan, Sales Director, and Patrick O’Sullivan, Purchasing Director. The successful partnership has seen the business flourish over the last number of years. M&P currently employs 60 people and plays an integral part in the Irish food industry.

The acquisition of Brennan’s Caterworld assets & trading names follows on from a significant investment, two years ago, in new temperature-controlled warehousing and a fleet of temperature-controlled delivery vehicles, which extends the range of products that can be supplied by the food distribution company. The business has also invested considerably in its Gala franchise with an additional 4 new franchise stores on track to be opened this year.

