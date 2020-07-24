Keep beaches and oceans clean this summer

24 July 2020

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Deirdre Clune MEP for Ireland South has called on people to make sure Irish beaches and oceans stay clean this summer.

There have been reports over the last few days of various beach parties happening over the last few weeks that are leaving litter behind which can be hugely damaging for the area. One clean-up operation in Cork found items like broken beer bottles, disposable barbecues, tents, beach chairs abandoned on the beach.

Ms Clune said: “It is vital that we protect our coastal scenery and beautiful landscapes, that are recognised internationally and will play a key role in the recovery of the tourism industry. The beach is as popular as ever as a destination this summer but as more people head to the beach this summer it is important that you take care of the oceans and the beaches and make sure they stay clean. When it comes to environmental issues, Ireland led the way with the plastic bag tax and now we can do more with ensuring we keep our coastal areas clean and plastic-free. The impact on our oceans and marine life will be catastrophic unless we take good care of them. Simple things like cleaning up the area once you have finished and making sure you left it as you arrived will help keep the areas clean.”

Ms Clune added: “We can all play a part in making sure the oceans and coastal areas stay clean. When it comes to plastic waste that can have a huge impact on the ocean if it is not recycled properly. Plastic production is 20 times higher now than in the 1960s and is set to quadruple again by 2050. We cannot continue to produce and use this amount of plastic, which is impacting hugely on our environment.”

